MONGO — A new state policy requiring all visitors to the Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area to pick up and carry with them a day use card, and drop off that card with details of their visit when they leave, raised a few eyebrows when it was unveiled. But DNR officials said those cards will help them understand how to better manage those properties.
The new policy went into effect on April 1. Brad Feaster, the Department of Natural Resource’s assistant director overseeing public lands, said the new requirements were only implemented to help the state better understand how the property is being used.
Feaster points out requiring people to check in to use the property isn’t new.
“Hunters have been doing this for decades,” he said. “We really have no idea the level of other uses we get, and right now, this is the only way.”
Shortly after the program was rolled out, Feaster said people complained. The fish and wildlife area is popular with local Amish birders, for example, and many complained requiring Amish users to first make a trip to Mongo to get a card and then make a trip back to popular birding areas like the ponds near Rainbow Pit — about 3-plus miles west of Mongo — was unrealistic. Visitors using the state property in Steuben County also were required to first make a trip to Mongo. Landowners who live next door to the state property complained it seems reasonable to have to make a trip to Mongo first just watch out of their homes and step foot on the state property.
Feaster said the state is interested in looking at ways to expand the way people can check-in, including creating a digital check-in, but that still isn’t an option right now.
Since the new policy was put in place, the state has since placed six remote check-in stations around the 11,000-acre property. Those locations include:
• B-5, also known as the Ontario Mill Pond.
• D-2, also known as Rainbow Pit.
• L-6
• L-2, the Waterfowl Resting Area.
• The property’s main office in Mongo.
• Nasby Dam.
Visitors will be required to pick up a card when they first arrive and carry that card with them while they are on state property. Once they prepare to leave, they are asked to fill out the card detailing how they used the state property, such as fishing or mushroom hunting, and drop the card in a drop-off box.
The cards will also be required of people who canoe or kayak on the Pigeon River. The state has been working with area canoe and kayak liveries and set up card stations and drop-off boxes at those locations as well.
“We know it’s an inconveniece, and I know that Pigeon River isn’t the only property where people are upset about this,” Feaster said. “We’re working to make it as convenient as possible. It’s just going to take a little bit of time.”
Feaster said the state is just trying to understand how people are using the property.
“We have an excellent understanding of how many hunters use our properties because every one of them is required to sign in like this,” he explained. “But we have very little information about everyone else. We know we have lots of users, but we don’t really understand what they are using the property for, what types of activities, and how much it’s being used. Knowing all of that is really important to us. For example, if we make budget requests, we can point to specific public use numbers and say ‘Hey, we have X tens of thousands of people using our property for this, we need more money to buy more land or do habitat work.’ We know it’s inconvenient, but in the long run, it’s for the best. We’re asking that everyone be patient, and know we’re working to make this system better.”
