EMMA — Westview High School senior Kamryn Miller’s dreams of someday helping to build a better world got closer to reality Monday when she was named the 2023 LaGrange County Lilly Scholar.
For her efforts, Miller has been awarded a full-tuition scholarship including a $900 book stipend per year, for four years to any accredited college or university in Indiana. Miller, who plans on studying engineering and becoming a mechanical engineer, said she plans on attending Bethel University near South Bend next year.
Miller and the rest of Westview’s high school students were called into the school auditorium for a special convocation Monday afternoon. Miller was unaware LeAnne Martin and Laurie Sherck of the LaGrange County Community Foundation were there to announce she had the 2023 scholarship. When Miller’s name was announced, she sat stunned in her seat for about ten seconds before standing and coming to the stage. She later admitted that Monday turned out to be a pretty good day for her.
“Yeah, I’d say so. This is life-changing,” she said.
The community foundation had announced it would be naming its scholarship winner sometime in early December, but Miller said walking into the auditorium Monday she had no clue she’d won.
“This is all so much to take in. I can’t even wrap my head around it right now, and what all it means,” she added.
Miller said winning the Lilly Scholarship opens up new and unexpected opportunities for her.
“I’m passionate about engineering, and that’s what I want to go to college to study,” she explained. “I know that through getting that degree, I’ll be able to do so much more for the community and give back to the community that has already given me so much. Taking away the college debt that I would have had is just an amazing opportunity for me.”
Miller said she decided to attend Bethel because she wants a Christian education and wanted to stay close to home.
“Bethel just checked off all the right boxes for me,” she said. “When I visited the campus, I was very comfortable there.”
Miller was one of four Westview students named as a finalist for this year’s award. Westview seniors Ella Clark, Ethan Hibbs, and Paige Riegsecker also were finalists for the scholarship. The fifth finalist, Manisha Ramachandran, is a senior at Lakeland High School.
Miller’s mother, Brooke Miller, who was at Monday’s ceremony, said it’s hard to put into words just what it means for her daughter to be named a Lilly scholarship winner. She described her daughter as “an amazing human being” but said she’s worked hard to make this day happen.
“This is just such a life-changing moment for her,” Brooke Miller said of her daughter. “I’m sure she won’t forget this day.”
Miller will graduate this spring with academic honors. In addition to her schoolwork, Miller is active in sports and the school’s theater program. She’s also a member of several afterschool clubs and even runs a small hot dog stand. Outside of school, Miller is involved in her church, volunteers at a nursing home, participates in 4-H, and started a program called “Buds for Barb”, a program that delivers donated fresh flowers and a note of encouragement to nursing home residents.
“What really stands out about Kamryn is her overall attitude,” said Westview High School Principal Tim Wilson. “She really knows she can make a difference, and this is something that can help her do that.”
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-99 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The scholarship’s primary purpose is to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana. It also seeks to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities as well as encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment.
The local Lilly Scholarship is offered each year through the LaGrange County Community Foundation. Applicants undergo a competitive application process that evaluates their academic, community, school activities, and leadership qualities. It also requires each applicant provide a written essay. Five finalists are selected and then interviewed by the foundation’s Lilly Scholarship Advisory Committee. The results of the interview round are combined with the application round to determine which name will be submitted to the Independent Colleges of Indiana for approval before the final selection is announced.
“Kamryn Miller demonstrates many of the qualities we seek in a future leader: motivated, hard-working and engaged in her school and community. The selection committee was impressed by her service to her community and passion for her career goals,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
The four remaining finalists will each receive a $1,000 renewable four-year scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Scholarship Fund. That award was established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright in 2013.
