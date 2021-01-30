KENDALLVILLE — About 20 Kendallville residents brought their questions Thursday night to an informational meeting about a proposed solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator industrial site.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe hosted the meeting, which featured a panel-style presentation from solar energy experts Eric Hesher and Doug Alhfield of Renewable Energy Systems in Avilla and municipal finance expert Eric Walsh, a CPA and partner in BakerTilly.
The proposed solar field would take up most of the 11-acre McCray site off Wayne Street, one block west of Main Street, stretching from the west end of the property all the way to Mill Street.
The city has been mulling what to do with the lot since the McCray factory burned in a massive fire in June 2018 and the site was cleared. A solar field had been one of the initial ideas, and for a time was thought to be financially infeasible before the city recently got updated costs and financing information.
A small area on the north side of the lot on Wayne Street are planned for a small pocket park serving the nearby neighborhood, with another lot reserved as a “proposed building site,” which Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said would be for a possible storage building for city equipment.
The proposed solar field would include 1,174 tracking panels — the small, reflective blue-colored glass that sits on the arrays — and 2,702 fixed panels for a total power generation of approximately 1.55 megawatts.
The power generated by the solar field would help to reduce annual operating costs at the wastewater plant by a significant margin.
Currently the city is spending about $216,500 per year on electricity at the plant, but the expectation is that a solar field could reduce that by about 82% to around $38,000 per year.
The city estimates it could generate approximate $6.7 million in savings over the first 30 years of use at the solar field.
The project is expected to cost about $2.35 million to build, and would require a bond amount of about $2.43 million.
The city is looking at a six-year loan that would have low payments the first five years with a balloon payment of about $2.1 million due in 2026 after the field is installed and, hopefully, already generating savings.
Julia Tipton, executive director of the Community Learning Center, where the meeting was held Thursday evening, also spoke about the center’s rooftop array of solar panels and their effectiveness in cutting energy costs.
Tipton said the CLC has used its installation of 1,250 solar panels on the roof as a “learning opportunity” to study the building’s energy use and cost. In its life as a former middle school, the building’s energy costs for heating alone were $5,000 to $7,000 per month. In the summer, costs dropped to $2,000 to $2,500 but the building did not have air conditioning.
The CLC’s solar field has lowered energy costs, even with the addition of air conditioning, through net-metering credits earned in June through September from generating more power than the center uses, Tipton said. The credits are applied to the CLC’s bills in the cooler months.
One resident asked why the McCray solar field warranty was 30 years. Hesher explained that the solar panels have a 25-year performance warranty, meaning that they will never produce less than 80% of their original power capacity. He said sun exposure will degrade slightly the panels’ ability to generate power, but most panels will not degrade below that 80% threshold. A panel failure is rare, he said.
Another resident asked where the solar equipment is manufactured and how long it would take to install the solar field if the project is approved. Hesher said the panels are made in Minnesota and in Canada, and the inverters are made in Boulder, Colorado, and Germany.
The permitting process takes about three months and construction of the solar field is about six months, Hesher said.
Local bankers Jerry Kessler and Larry Doyle asked several questions about financing the solar field and how any savings could be used.
Eric Walsh of BakerTilly said financing for the McCray solar field project is based on funding from the city’s current wastewater rates without tapping into TIF or other funding sources. Financial negotiations will take place with banks after the project gets a green light from the city council.
The last question came from a resident who asked about the efficiency of the solar field on the ground, as the McCray field is proposed, and the rooftop field installed on CLC.
Hesher said the rooftop field is slightly less efficient than a field on the ground because of the angle of the panels and the air circulation around them. He noted that a rooftop installation requires a structural study to determine whether the building can support the weight of the panels.
