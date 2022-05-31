KENDALLVILLE – Jenny Ernsberger has been named general manager and advertising director of KPC Media.
Lori Fritz, president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers, made the announcement Tuesday. Ernsberger’s new role coincides with Fort Wayne Newspapers assuming ownership today of The News Sun of Kendallville, The Star of Auburn, The Herald Republican of Angola and other KPC publications effective today.
Ernsberger is a Kendallville native who most recently served as advertising director of KPC Media. In her new role as general manager of the KPC Media newspapers, she will have oversight over the newspapers’ editorial staffs and circulation departments along with the advertising representatives.
She assured readers that the newspapers would maintain their “hometown feel,” with editors and reporters continuing to work from their local offices. She said being part of Fort Wayne Newspapers will allow KPC to continue providing readers with the news that matters most in each market.
“It’s so important that we’re keeping the Witwer family’s legacy of community newspapering alive in Kendallville, Angola, Auburn and our other markets,” Ernsberger said. “Serving our communities through sound coverage of local issues, principled leadership on our opinion pages and continued opportunities for our business partners to share their message will remain our top priority. KPC excelled at this and that will continue under my leadership.”
Fritz said Ernsberger will be a great fit in leading the KPC publications.
“As a lifelong resident of Kendallville, Jenny understand the issues that are most important to these communities, and can work with other leaders throughout northeast Indiana to help address those matters,” Fritz said. “She was the clear choice to lead KPC, and we look forward to working with her well into the future as she leads these newspapers.”
Ernsberger started with KPC Media in 2005 as an advertising representative for directories serving readers and businesses in northeast Indiana. She transitioned to an advertising sales representative for KPC’s newspapers in 2011, and then became advertising director for all of KPC Media in 2019.
She and her husband have five children.
“We’re heavily invested in seeing this region succeed and I’m excited for the role I can play through my new position in making that happen,” Ernsberger added.
