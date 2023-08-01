ALBION — A visitor from Honduras will be a guest Wednesday at a Growing Hope Globally presentation to share how a growing project near Kimmell has improved food access, agricultural practices and economic stability in her country.
Fernanda Mariela Maldonado Villeda will speak at 7 p.m. at Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center, 2080 W. C.R. 300N, west of Albion. The community is invited to attend.
Fernanda works for the local Mennonite Social Action Commission in Honduras, implementing the Hondura Macuelizo program in partnership with Growing Hope Globally and Church World Service. She serves as an interpreter, psychologist and incidence technician in municipalities and communities in the northern region of Santa Barbara department.
Fernanda completed her degree in psychology at the National Autonomous University of Honduras in 2021. Since she was 10 years old, she has had a desire to help and serve others. From a young age she has done social work with medical brigades, Bible schools and hospitals as a volunteer and translator.
She also enjoys the culinary arts and has an online bakery called JoyNuts. She works to empower other women by teaching them how to bake.
Growing Projects are community groups including farmers, agribusinesses, churches, civic groups and others who come together around the common cause of helping hungry people. Together they grow crops, raise animals or do other activities to generate funds.
The whole community has the opportunity to get involved. Farmers till the land or raise the animals while businesses, churches and individuals cover the input and land costs so that, when sold, the entire profit can be used to support the Growing Hope programs of their choice. With each one doing their part, the impact is multiplied beyond what any individual could do on their own. Growing Projects typically generate four to five times the value of initial donations.
Bill and Marilyn Emmert of Kimmell have partnered with Kimmell United Church of Christ, Helena Agri Enterprises and Farmer Grain to cultivate 37 acres for the growing project. The Kimmell growing project began in 2005 with the assistance of Norm Braksick, who was then the coordinator of Foods Resource Bank.
“Our group was interested in this program as it is agriculturally related and helps people not by giving them money or products but teaching them how to help themselves,” Bill Emmert said.
Emmert said the growing project has generated an average of $25,000 per year with the help of many suppliers of crop inputs.
“Pioneer seeds has contributed seed, Frick’s in Wawaka have helped with fertilizer and Helena with herbicides and application,” Emmert said. “Our group of farmers does the field work, along with Joy LeCount in publicity and others in various ways.”
The Kimmell growing project has supported projects in Honduras, so Rachel Conley, the GHG regional director for Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, arranged Wednesday’s program so the local group could hear first-hand about the effect their work is having in Honduras.
Other Growing Hope Globally growing projects in the four-county region include Ashley and Angola.
Founded in 1999 as Foods Resource Bank, Growing Hope Globally started when Ohio Farmers Vernon and Carol Sloan invited their neighbors to become part of the solution to world hunger by shipping corn from their fields to developing countries. They quickly learned shipping was too costly – nearly 15 times the cost of the grain itself – and would wreak havoc on local farmers and markets.
Needing a new idea, they sat down with a handful of Christian organizations that fund and run international food security programs. Their unique solution: Use the proceeds from crops raised and sold in the U.S. to fund agricultural development programs overseas. That seed of an idea has blossomed into a network of community Growing Projects in more than 20 states. Growing Hope Globally has served more than 2 million people and helped them to grow lasting solutions to hunger.
For more information, visit Growing Hope Globally’s website at: growinghopeglobally.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.