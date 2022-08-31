LAGRANGE — Lakeland Board of Trustees members voted to approve a letter declining to support the neighbor in a dispute with the county over legal land use.
The school district owns a piece of property along State Road 9 north of LaGrange the school uses as its bus barn.
At one time, the bus property shared a common driveway off of the state highway with its immediate neighbor to the south, a residential property.
However, that property’s owner recently started to utilize a portion of the property as a parking lot for new RVs. And to move those RVs on and off the lot, the people delivering the unit have to use the common driveway, driving across the school district’s property.
That change in use caused concern for the school district’s administrative staff. Blaize, for example, told board members at Monday night’s meeting that she’s concerned those parked RVs could hamper the school’s ability to move buses around its property as needed.
She also said the change in land use caught the eye of county officials as well. The property owner is now preparing to appear before the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals to request a land use variance. He had asked the school district for a letter of support to present to the BZA.
Blaize said after consulting with the school district’s attorney, Bill Eberhard, she opted to decline the offer and not support the neighbor’s request for the land use variance, adding that parking moving large RV in and out using the single drive could present a hazard for Lakeland’s buses and at time impend the school’s bus timetables.
The board agreed with Blaize and voted to support the superintendent’s position.
In other matters the board learned that a leak in the roof covering the school’s main gym damaged the gym’s floor, requiring repair. The main gym is expected to be closed for at least two to three weeks as the floor is dried and repaired.
A recently approved bond will pay for updates to school buildings, including a new roof at the Jr./Sr. high school.
Blaize told board members the school is downsizing its Jetpack agreement to include only students attending its cyber academy. Jetpacks are small devices that allow users to go online utilizing cell service rather than traditional internet service.
The school’s transportation director told the board members the price the school will pay for gasoline and diesel fuel will be slightly lower this fall than it was during the spring.
In other matters, the board approved the creation of a new position for a girls wrestling coach at the high school.
They also approved raising the pay rate for the drivers of the shuttle bus from $25 to $27 and consolidated two bus routes into one. They also approved a double route incentive of $25 per extra route for bus drivers.
They also approved appointing Maurielle Green as a volunteer assistant varsity cheerleading coach at the high school. Jon Roush and Gwenlyn Hersherger were appointed volunteer assistant girls’ golf coaches at the Jr./Sr. high school.
The board approved hiring Kimberly Kabrich as the principal at Lakeland Primary School. Kabrich was named the school’s new assistant principal before the start of the school year but quickly elevated to the role of interim principal when Blaize, the school’s former principal, was named the new interim Lakeland superintendent.
Aubree Hall was hired as the school district’s new Title I Swoop Paraprofessional at the intermediate school, Candy Slone as the intervention paraprofessional at Wolcott Mills, Benjamin Cary as the special ed paraprofessional at the primary school, Katie Gooch as a bus monitor, LaShauna Hoker as an intervention paraprofessional at Wolcott Mills, Hunter Williams as a special ed paraprofessional at the Jr./Sr. high school, Hanna Troyer as a special ed paraprofessional at the intermediate school, and Abby Caldwell as a permanent substitute teacher at the primary school. Cory Gray was named the school district’s new substitute custodian, Samantha Bateman a new food service substitute, Jeff Bowman the new eighth grade girls’ basketball coach, Cara Young the new sophomore class sponsor, Marissa Green the new assistant varsity cheerleading coach, and Kaytlyn Jordon the new junior high cheerleading coach.
Estela Castro transferred to a new position as an accommodation bus driver, Jill Grady as a new fifth-grade teacher at the intermediate school, Sherry Ringler as the Title 1 teacher at the intermediate school, and Karl Malone as the substitute teacher for the school district.
Leanne Drew resigned as a math teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school and Taralyn Chapman resigned as the assistant varsity track coach at the Jr./Sr. high school.
