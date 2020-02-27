ALBION — Noble County’s application for a Stellar Communities designation will likely come in 2021, the Albion town council learned Tuesday night.
Noble County planner Kenneth Hughes and Lori Gagen of the Noble County Economic Development Corporation shared progress on the application discussion.
Gagen said more stakeholders from across the county must share their input and ideas before the first step, a letter of intent, can be sent. She described the Stellar Communities timeline as “overwhelming” but believes the preparatory work can be done to send the letter of intent in 2021.
A steering committee to guide Noble’s application also must be formed, Gagen said. She said non-profit organizations will also have a role, such as a fiscal agent, if Noble County is selected.
“It’s a good opportunity to identify gaps in our communities,” Hughes said. “It’s a good opportunity to think broadly on such things as recreational trails and housing.”
Hughes said, as an example, that second-floor living spaces in downtowns could be improved as a project for Stellar Communities.
He noted that communities must have a comprehensive plan to participate. Noble county has updated its comprehensive plan, and several cities and towns have done so or are working on it.
Gagen said the EDC will serve in an administrative role as the informal group continues to meet and gather information.
Albion town manager Tena Woenker said Main Street groups such as Albion S.T.A.R. Team and Experience the Heart of Kendallville are automatically partners in the application.
Stellar Communities is a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment program of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to provide resources for transformative improvements in quality of place, communities and regions. Ball State University and Purdue University are partners in the program.
Stellar Communities has evolved from selecting single cities and towns for designation to using a regional partnership approach to foster collaboration, sustainability and investment.
In a change implemented in 2019, the Stellar Communities program will designate one region to receive most of the resources to move forward. The finalist regions will each receive a portion of $1 million to be used toward the advancement of their regional development plans.
The routine approval of an alley vacation ordinance prompted a discussion about best practice for the first and second readings of ordinances, and when to suspend the rules to do both at the same meeting.
Council member John Morr said he didn’t have a problem approving the alley ordinance on the table because it had been in process for several months. He was concerned about falling into the habit of doing both readings at the same meeting and short-circuiting the chance for the public to weigh in.
Council president Vicki Jellison agreed that separate readings should be the general practice.
“Every town handles it differently,” town attorney Steven Clouse said. “It is legal, but maybe not the best practice” to do both readings at the same meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a quote from Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc. for $25,305 for drainage and curb work on West Hazel Street;
•Approved a quote from Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc. for $17,591 for concrete work on West Hazel Street;
• Sent a quote for $26,700 to repair a storm sewer on Trail Ridge Road back to the Redevelopment Commission for clarification. Council members were concerned that the quote did not include a “not to exceed” amount. Woenker will contact the contractor for clarification.
The storm sewer has created a sinkhole near the Dollar General store on Albion’s north side. Council member Chris Magnuson said the pipe was found to be undersized and not rated for the depth underground that it currently is.
Magnuson said the pipe was installed at the correct depth, but that a mound of dirt hauled in during construction to raise the elevation of the Dollar General Store had buried the pipe deeper than intended.
Council member Darold Smolinske confirmed that the pipe had been installed before Dollar General was built. He said the pipe had been video-scoped to see the crushed area.
Town marshal Scott Cole reported that his department worked 578 incidents in January. His officers made 325 security checks, 24 traffic stops and investigated 12 suspicious vehicles. Officers assisted 10 citizens, made 24 community policing contacts, made 21 extra patrols and conducted 18 follow-up investigations.
Cole said CSX has repaired a section of the railroad crossing on Orange Street (S.R. 9) in Albion.
Woenker said she had seen a CSX truck parked near another crossing that’s been the subject of complaints to the town about its condition. She is hopeful that the railroad will address the rough condition of that crossing soon.
