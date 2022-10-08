GARRETT — The Central Noble and Garrett volleyball teams have struggled to finish off opponents this season, according to their coaches.
When the two teams locked up Thursday night in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium, the Railroaders got the job done on Senior Night.
With the set score knotted at 1, Garrett battled back from two significant deficits in the third set on its way to claiming a 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory.
The win improved the Railroaders to 8-18 overall, 3-7 in Northeast Corner Conference contests. Central Noble dropped to 7-16, 1-9 in league matches.
In the third set, Garrett overcame 17-11 and 23-19 deficits to claim the momentum.
“We’ve been talking about competing,” Garrett coach Taylor Smith said. “We work on finishing games in practice.”
Of the two squads, Garrett was by far the hardest, most-effective hitting as the Railroaders logged 44 kills on the night. Central Noble had 25 kills.
Kills were crucial. When the Railroaders needed a big hit, they got one.
“The key is getting the offense going,” Smith said. “That was great to see.”
For Central Noble, the inability to get its offense going was critical. In Game 2, Central Noble only had two kills in building a 15-4 advantage early, relying on Garrett miscues for most of its points.
“I don’t think we were mentally prepared to finish plays,” Central Noble coach Brittani Bodey said. “We don’t have any hard hitters. We couldn’t put the ball down. We couldn’t finish plays.”
Garrett’s lone senior player, Kinleigh Smith, recorded her 500th career dig in the second set.
The Railroaders got a kill from sophomore Carissa Baver to close out Game 1, 25-19.
Central Noble played much better in the second game, taking leads of 8-1 and 15-4 before closing things out on consecutive kills from junior Kelsee Lutz and junior Haddi Hile to win 25-16.
In the pivotal third set, Garrett took a 10-8 lead on a kill by Smith. But the Cougars then went on a 9-1 run — getting a kill from junior Lydia Replogle and a block from junior Ella Zolman — to take a 17-11 lead.
Smith got a kill to end the Cougars’ run, then junior Kelly Bergman got hot for Garrett.
Bergman combined with Baver on a block, then had a solo block to draw her team within 17-14. She followed up with two consecutive kills and it was 17-16.
Central Noble got back on track and took a 23-19 lead.
But Railroader sophomore Delaeni Hixson had a kill to make it 23-20, and the Railroaders took advantage of five consecutive errors by the Cougars to win the set 25-23.
Garrett had 11 kills in the third set. Central Noble recorded 6 kills in the third.
The deciding fourth set was a nail-biter early, with the two teams tied at 12 midway.
Central Noble got a kill from Zolman and a hitting error by Garrett to take a 15-13 lead.
But on the next play, the Cougars got into the net to give a point to Garrett. Then the Railroaders’ Rebecca Yarian got a kill, a hitting error by Central Noble, a back-row kill from Smith, another Cougar hitting miscue and a service winner from junior Kyana Martinez to take a 19-15 lead. Garrett never trailed again.
Both teams will see action in today’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Westview.
