Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, March 30, through Tuesday, April 5.
Justin Smead, 32, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 750S, Wolcottville, was booked Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.
Makayla Ford, 25, of Bristol, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging assault.
John Wales, 26, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 750N, Howe, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Wales posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Michael Kurth Jr., 27, of Youngsman Road, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tonya Kinney, 38, of the 3600 block of North C.R. 920W, Shipshewana, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug. Kinney was also held on a warrant issued by authorities in Michigan.
Sean Barnes, 41, of the 200 block of Ingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler Fletcher, 28, of the 1000 block of Berne Avenue, Niles, Michigan, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Vitally Kobar, 41, of the 8400 block of West Grand Avenue, River Grove, Illinois, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Courtyney McDonald, 32, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 1145W, Shipshewana, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging neglect of a dependent.
De’Andre Henderson-Bennet, 24, of the 2100 block of Ashland Street, Detroit, Michigan, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license.
Aaron Lambright, 20, of the 10200 block of C.R. 18, Middlebury, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Erik Spencer, 45, of the 1700 block of Ball Road, Jonesville, Michigan, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of false identity statement. Spencer posted bond and was released Friday.
Kenneth Troyer, 19, of the 4200S block of C.R. 150W, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession. Troyer posted bond and was released Saturday.
Cecil Leach, 23, of the 25000 block of West U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Steuben County. No further charging information provided.
Bobby Johnson, 50, of the 11500E block of C.R. 325S, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging operating while intoxicated.
Cody Halferty, 18, of the 500 block of North Fourth Street, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of stalking/protective order violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.