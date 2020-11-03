ALBION — It may have put the cart before the horse, but Kammerer Dynamics got its abatement from the Noble County Council Monday.
Kammerer Dynamics had already installed the $800,000 in new machinery — an abatement no-no — but citing the 10 new jobs the equipment created and the craziness of the coronavirus, the council unanimously approved the 5-year abatement request.
The council had to first pass a waiver of non-compliance before it could vote on the actual abatement.
According to Kammerer office manager Alison Peterson, the new equipment included a new laser capable of cutting galvanized and stainless steel, a pipe bender and the equipment necessary to do in-house powder coating.
The equipment will allow Kammerer to retain 33 jobs, according to Region III-A executive director Matt Brinkman and will create 10 additional jobs. The news positions will pay, on average, $20 per hour.
“It’s very good jobs for the community,” Brinkman said.
Councilman Jerry Jansen said the company is a good mix of older style metal fabrication and cutting edge technology.
“It’s a pretty exciting place to visit,” Jansen said.
Jansen did raise the issue of the abatement request coming after the equipment was already installed. He asked the council to consider what might be done to prevent such things from happening in the future.
For her company’s part, Peterson said it was an oversight.
“We really didn’t think about it until we had time to breathe,” she said.
The abatement will call for the company to pay 20% of the normal tax burden on the new equipment after one year and increasing by 20% each subsequent year.
Also Monday, the council:
• heard from project manager Zach Smith that a ground breaking would be held for the new county annex at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18. According to Smith, who is also the Noble County Highway Department engineer, demolition of the old Noble County Prosecutor’s Office will begin Nov. 19.
Smith also reported to the council that the county had received an “A+” bond rating to fund the annex.
“Everything has gone very well so far,” Smith said, “better than we expected.”
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel credited the work done by the Noble County Commissioners and Smith for turning a project that had been in the talking stages for nearly three decades into reality.
“As always, (Smith) came through,” Knafel said.
• received a report on departmental activities from Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers.
Rogers announced the department would begin work on brush cutting and removal soon in Swan, Noble, Green and Washington townships. The goal of the program is to remove brush from near the road to improve line of sight.
How long the project will take is weather dependent.
“We’re going to work on it all winter,” Rogers said.
He also announced the highway department would be getting its annual plow safety training on Nov. 12. He said such safety matters are critical, and certainly are more important than just plowing quickly.
“We want everyone to go home at the end of the day,” Rogers said. “If it takes a little longer, that’s OK.”
