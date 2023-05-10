KENDALLVILLE — City officials have always said that Jansen Family Dentistry is already one of downtown's nicer buildings, but the owners will be giving it an update anyway.
The building next door to City Hall at 230 S. Main St. will be getting an updated paint scheme and some window repairs with help from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission's 50/50 facade matching grant.
The commission reviewed and approved three separate requests with a grant total of $11,580 in updates.
Those three facade grant requests including quotes for repainting the front facade of the building — the new color scheme will contain brown with accent colors of dark green, taupe and window trim in red, approved shades in the city's historic preservation guidelines — at a cost of $4,100; window repairs at $3,000; and painting the unpainted rear of the building at the cost of $4,480.
A 50% grant for that work would total $5,790.
Redevelopment commissions had little to discuss on the straightforward project and approved the funds for the building updates.
In other business Wednesday, the redevelopment commission:
• Briefly discussed the ongoing effort to install electric vehicle chargers in town. City engineer Scott Derby said the city met with representatives from American Electric Power to discuss ideal locations where power infrastructure could be connected to the charging stations.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the city could install as many two quick chargers and four slower chargers to accommodate visitors who may be in town with their electric vehicles and need a recharge.
The Region 3-A Development and Regional Planning Commission has been working on a grant application for Noble County that could fund 80% of the cost of installing chargers. The county needs to apply for $500,000 at minimum, so all of the local cities and towns have been contacted about participating.
That grant is due May 30.
• Discussed the possibility of hosting special meetings as needed in order to better accommodate building owners. Commission member Joe Sells brought up the topic, stating that since the RDC only meets once per month, an owner could suffer lengthy delays on work they want done if they miss the meeting deadline for a facade grant.
Since contractors are so busy, delays of a few weeks can end up leading to months-long delays as contractors queue up the work at the end of their schedule.
Commission members were agreeable to meeting more often than their second Wednesday of the month meetings, if facade request come in between meetings during the summer construction months.
