ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved a recommendation of capping the total amount of acres for commercial zoning operations at 4,700 acres.
The recommendation will be taken up by the Noble County Plan Commission at a special meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Noble County Officer Complex-South.
The plan commission can accept the recommendation, reject it or make a recommendation of its own to send back to the commissioners.
The commissioners will have the final say in the matter, with the final outcome coming at the close of a public hearing.
The commissioners approved their solar ordinance in November 2021.
A moratorium was put in place April 24 closing the permit application process even before any applications had been submitted. The commissioners have recommended extending that moratorium through the end of this calendar year.
The commissioners had initially discussed limiting the amount of land available for commercial solar as a percentage of available cropland.
Because cropland figures can vary, the commissioners decided a limit based on total amount of acreage would be more workable for staff at the Noble County Planning Department.
In preliminary discussions, Commissioner Antia Hess said she was leaning toward a limit of 3% or less of the county’s current cropland figure. That percentage corresponds to 5,170 acres.
Commissioner Dave Dolezal suggested 4,500 acres.
“To give up our beloved farmland, that’s an expense,” Dolezal said. “My feeling would be to start at the low end. The footprint of solar is huge compared to other fossil fuels.”
Commissioner Gary Leatherman more or less split the difference and recommended the cap be set at 4,700 acres.
Dolezal motioned to make the 4,700-acre recommendation. Hess provided the second. The motion passed 3-0.
The commissioners had also discussed limiting the percentage of land that any individual landowner could put into solar. But Leatherman announced that the commissioners had nixed that idea, saying it would be inappropriate to tell a landowner how much of their land could be put into solar, just as it would be inappropriate to tell a farmer how much of his field should be corn or soybeans.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Leatherman said the commissioners would be discussing the limits on solar acreage amongst themselves and would not be accepting public comment. But Leatherman did allow one person from each side to speak.
Bill Shultz recommended the commissioners lean toward allowing a smaller portion of land to be put into solar. Shultz said if the first project goes in and is a big benefit, the county could always raise its limits at a later date.
“We’ll learn as we go,” he said. “Keep it at a minimum.”
Charlie Lemmon spoke in favor of there being no limits. He said the proximity of property to high-voltage property lines will dictate how much land will be put into solar.
All three commissioners have stated at prior public meetings that they want to preserve the rural nature of Noble County as a whole.
“This board represents all 48,000 people in Noble County,” Leatherman said, “not a handful (who are in favor of commercial solar or opposed).”
Dolezal questioned Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett as to how the county would be granting permits so as to stay within set limits.
“It’s going to be on a first-come, first-served basis,” Tackett said.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts two years ago to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Now that the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Part of the rules set by the commissioners last November was be how close the panels can be put up next to a residential property that isn’t participating in the program. The distances are 50 feet from a property line and at least 300 feet from any point on the foundation of a home.
Passage of the rules in ordinance form came after months of sometimes heated debate between pro-solar and those opposed to it coming so close to their homes.
On May 14, the commissioners approved an ordinance setting a fee schedule for companies that want to set up solar fields.
