LAGRANGE — The state announced it would be funding several prekindergarten programs around the state, including helping Lakeland School Corp.’s launch of two new preschool programs in its former elementary school buildings.
The state’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning awarded early education capacity-building grants totaling more than $870,000 to 14 applicants in 13 Indiana communities. Those grants represented 19 pre-kindergarten programs.
All those programs are located in counties whose residents are eligible for the On My Way Pre-K program for the first time in the 2019-20 school year. On My Way Pre-K was expanded statewide as a result of House Enrolled Act 1628, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in May.
Lakeland received a check for $136,760 to help underwrite staffing costs for preschool teachers at both the Lima-Brighton and the Wolcott Mills programs. The first-year program currently has about 20 students enrolled in the preschool programs at each building. Lakeland operates a full-day and half-day program.
The preschool programs were launched after Lakeland decided to shutter its two outlying elementary schools and consolidate the district from five buildings to three.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel said while receiving the state grant for the program is very good news, community support is just as important.
Several local businesses have made donations to Lakeland to help support the program. Those donations total more than $14,000 and have come from Farmers State Bank, the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, the LaGrange County Community Foundation, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, LaGrange County REMC, the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp., The Bowen Center, Raber’s Discount Groceries, All That Jazz and a personal contribution from Steve Howell, the new CEO of the Northeastern Center.
On My Way Pre-K is Indiana’s state-funded pre-kindergarten program for low-income children. The program, which is free to families who qualify, is currently enrolling eligible 4-year-olds for the 2019-20 school year. The capacity building grants are awarded to early learning providers and county coalitions to serve more prekindergarten children and increase the quality of early education opportunities provided in Indiana.
