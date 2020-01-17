BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The second time proved to be the charm for Lakeland Intermediate School student Noah Tropp.
Tropp, a sixth-grade student at Lakeland, won Wednesday’s LaGrange County Spelling Bee correctly spelling the word “keyhole.”
Tropp bested four other contestants at the competition held at the Prairie Heights High School auditorium to win this year’s title. This was Tropp’s second time competing in the countywide contest. In 2019, he finished first runner up to Westview’s Hope Welsh.
Tropp has a gift for spelling and admitted after the contest he hadn’t spent a lot of extra time studying the words used in the competition. He did, however, promise to spend a lot more time looking over the list of words event organizers will use in the upcoming Regional Spelling Bee to be held on March 7 at the Rhinehart Recital Hall on the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne. The winner of that contest goes on to compete for the national title in May in Washington D.C.
Jacob Crisp, a Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School eighth grade student finished first runner up.
Joining Tropp and Crisp on the Prairie Heights High School stage for the competition were Alyssa Jones, an eighth-grade student at Prairie Heights Middle School, Noah Bontrager, a sixth-grade student at Westview Elementary, and Max Engle a seventh-grade student at Westview Jr./Sr. High School.
