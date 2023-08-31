WOLF LAKE — All stakeholders in Noble County’s parks, recreation and outdoor activities are invited to the Noble County Parks Board Fall Summit, to be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center’s Kesling Farmstead Gathering Room at 2152 S. C.R.425W, Albion.

Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is a 1,189-acre nature sanctuary rich in biodiversity near Wolf Lake. Environmental education —from pre-kindergarten to graduate level — is the center of the work; community workshops and special events are also held on the campus.

