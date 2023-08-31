WOLF LAKE — All stakeholders in Noble County’s parks, recreation and outdoor activities are invited to the Noble County Parks Board Fall Summit, to be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center’s Kesling Farmstead Gathering Room at 2152 S. C.R.425W, Albion.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is a 1,189-acre nature sanctuary rich in biodiversity near Wolf Lake. Environmental education —from pre-kindergarten to graduate level — is the center of the work; community workshops and special events are also held on the campus.
This in-person event is an opportunity to connect with fellow parks, outdoors, recreation, and nature enthusiasts and learn about park management and conservation developments.
With a focus on promoting sustainable practices and enhancing local parks, this summit will feature informative sessions led by industry experts. From interactive workshops to keynote speakers, stakeholders will gain valuable insights and ideas to apply to their park projects. Guests will receive a site tour, hear an engaging presentation about the Farmstead from Merry Lea leaders, and enjoy themed panels and workshops with topics that include fundraising and grant writing, marketing, and collaboration.
The Fall Summit is a free event to connect with like-minded individuals to exchange ideas, network and collaborate to improve the parks and outdoor spaces for future generations.
The Noble County Parks and Recreation Board’s mission is “Through cooperation with existing Parks and Recreation entities, inventory existing recreational opportunities and determine future needs to serve the unincorporated area of Noble County.”
This event is made possible by funding from the 2023 Noble County Tourism Grant from the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Stakeholders are asked to share details reports from their organizations and outdoor assets before the summit and by Monday, Oct. 2, by contacting Grace Caswell, the parks board secretary, at grace@visitnoblecounty.com.
Each organizations’ news and contact information will be featured in the Spring Summit Binder, given to all attendees at check-in. Please bring 40 copies of any brochures or flyers to share with attendees.
For more information, reach out to vice president Diann Scott for more details, or check out the parks board’s recently updated website at noblecoparks.wixsite.com/website.
Board members are president Jeff Boyle, vice president Diann Scott, secretary Grace Caswell, and members W. Scott Allen, Dr. James Haddock and John Metzger.
