LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Police Department said Monday night it has identified the two people responsible for covering the restroom at the town park with graffiti last month.
According to Rich Snyder, town marshal, a tip as well as video footage taken by the park’s security cameras helped police identify the two juveniles they say are responsible for the graffiti that covered all four sides of the building.
Crews were unable to remove all traces of the graffiti using a pressure washer. The north side of the brick building is still covered with graffiti, much of it considered offensive.
LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson told members at Monday night’s town board meeting that the town is now set to hire a restoration company which promises to treat and remove the offending graffiti without damaging the building’s brick exterior.
Snyder said his investigation showed the teens actually hit the building twice, once about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and then again at about 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Besides facing charges for covering the town building with graffiti, the two also face additional charges for trying to destroy the security cameras, which were installed near the restrooms to watch over the building.
The teens threw several rocks at the cameras striking them. One of the teens then climbed a nearby fence that enabled him to cling to the pole as he attempted to destroy the cameras.
Snyder told board members he’s waiting until the town learns exactly how much it will cost to remove all the graffiti before he files the final charges against the two teens with juvenile justice authorities.
