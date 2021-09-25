Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Rodney E. Bolin, 53, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Bolin was held on $3,500 bond.
Cristoval Cardona Gutierrez, 19, of the 800 block of Thomas Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gutierrez was held without bond.
Brad A. Carteaux, 42, of the 900 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Carteaux was released on his own recognizance.
Anthony J. Hoover, 38, of the 400 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was booked at 3:31 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Demetris D. Lloyd, 27, of the 3000 block of Adams Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lloyd was held on $3,500 bond.
Tanner A. Russell, 19, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Russell was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew J. Staton Jr., 23, of the 2900 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Staton was held without bond.
Anthony R. Young, 18, of the 6400 block of Easton Street, Louisville, Ohio, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Friday by Rome City police on charges of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Young was held without bond.
