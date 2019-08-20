LAGRANGE — Homeschooled children who love art and enjoy the outdoors are invited to join LaGrange County Parks Department Naturalist Leslie Arnold for the free Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program curriculum.
The program is designed for children in grades K-12. It meets once a month on the first Wednesday, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. It meets in September, October, November, March, and April.
Students travel each month to a park to hike, journal, draw, design, and play games. They also will learn how to use a duck call and make a miniature duck decoy. Each of the program’s lessons focus on wetland conservation and waterfowl issues. The children also meet several professional guest presenters. The curriculum does correlate to many national education standards. A parent or guardian must stay with the student and younger siblings are welcome to attend,
All students will have the option to enter their waterfowl artwork into the Indiana Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
Registration for the program ends August 28, and space is limited. To register or inquire about the program, email Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org or call 854-2225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.