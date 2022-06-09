INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is pitching another $1 billion tax refund to Hoosiers and is willing to call state lawmakers back to Indianapolis this summer if they're willing to do it.
The state continues to crush revenue expectations, which is giving enough for a cushion for Hoosier leaders to consider another tax refund to residents.
Holcomb announced on Thursday a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers, following higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year.
Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. If a second refund is approved, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
The $125 Hoosiers were already promised was part of an automatic refund process, which triggered when the state finished fiscal year 2021 with more than $4 billion in reserves. Since that figure exceeded the statutory 12.5% of annual expenditures, it launched a refund process.
“Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success,” said Holcomb.
The governor has outlined his plan with legislative leaders.
“I’ve met with Speaker Huston and Senator Bray and have asked them to discuss getting a billion dollars back into Hoosier hands with their colleagues,” said Holcomb. “I’ve committed to work with them to call a special session before the end of June to take action to align this second round of returns with our current ATR.”
The state’s reported revenues for May, released today, were $209 million over forecast. For 11 months of the fiscal year, revenues are $1.075 billion over forecast.
If approved, an additional deposit would be made to the bank accounts of eligible Hoosiers, just like the current automatic refund.
For those who will receive paper checks — which won't hit the mail until August — one check for $350 for individual taxpayers, or $700 for those filing jointly, would be issued if the second cash payout gets a state OK.
