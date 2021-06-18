KENDALLVILLE — Choose your hard.
Jennifer Streich, 39, put in a lot of hard work in climbing to the top of the local real estate market in Noble County. But for her, it would have been harder still to have just risen to the middle of the pack.
“To me it would be harder to do the minimum,” she said. “I have so much more to give than that. It started so hard in life, I didn’t want any restrictions.”
It’s all part of her philosophy. Winning is hard. So is losing.
“You’ve got to pick your hard,” Streich said. “It’s choosing your hard.”
For her, she gets up early.
“Do I want to get up at 5 a.m. every day?” she said. “No, but I have stuff I want to get to.”
Streich has chosen well.
After only two years as a licensed Realtor, Streich finds herself co-owner of Hosler Realty.
Co-owner Joe Sells hired her on at Hosler in 2018. Two years later, and he had taken her on as co-owner. Her rapid ascension came as no surprise.
“It didn’t take long before I realized she was going to be a partner or building an empire,” Sells said. “I thought I might as well be a part of that empire. I knew she was a very organized person. I knew she was a very driven individual.”
Sells cited her organizational abilities, her passion to do the right thing and her ability to multitask as qualities which set her apart. In short, Streich outworked the competition into becoming one of area’s top sellers.
Streich said it isn’t just about sweat equity, however. And it’s not about commissions. Instead, Streich said if she puts the customer first in all her dealings, the other stuff will take care of itself.
“It’s critical you don’t focus on anything other than the customer’s interests,” Streich said.
As a co-owner of Hosler Realty, Streich has extended that emphasis on customer interests to the agents working for her. Agent Michael Howard described Streich as “very friendly, very open, upright and honest.” Howard also said despite the own inventory Streich carries, she always has time to help agents through issues and problems.
“I love the fact communication is really (good),” Howard said. “It’s a great place to work.”
Streich and Sells have also set up a special room for the children of agents at their new location on South Main Street in Kendallville.
“We have the best Realtors,” Streich said.
Streich became the best at Hosler by putting her nose to the grindstone. A 2001 graduate of East Noble High School, Streich had always been a hard worker thanks to her dad’s influence. Her dad came into her life when she was 12. He remains a great influence on her life.
“He brought the stability we never had,” she said.
Growing up, life was tough. Despite that, she was heavily involved in high school activities and also worked every night after school.
After she graduated, she continued honing her strong work ethic.
“I tried everything,” she said. “I worked in offices. I worked in restaurants.”
In all of her previous work experiences, there was a limit to how high she could rise in the company’s hierarchy. Streich is a woman who doesn’t do well with limits.
“There was always that glass ceiling,” she said. “I always wanted to work for myself. I always wanted to own my own business. I just didn’t know what it would be.”
So she decided to give real estate a try. Working two jobs, she studied for her Realtor’s license. When she passed, she gave up both of her other jobs, even though it took away her cushion.
Streich doesn’t do half measures.
“I had to be laser focused on what I wanted,” she said. “It was a gamble, a risk.”
And hard work.
Working nights? You bet. Weekends? Yes.
“You have to work when your client needs you to be there,” she said.
Going the extra mile in presenting a home for sale? You bet.
“When I decided to go into real estate, I spoke with many different real estate companies and did a lot of research on how they were structured,” Streich said. “After speaking with Hosler Realty several times, I knew they embodied a level of high ethics and were a locally owned company that I wanted to be a part of.”
She is constantly trying to improve herself.
“I read a lot,” she said. “I listen to a lot of podcasts — motivational stuff.”
Streich is also a firm believer in giving back. She is a member of the Kendallville Rotary Club, sits on the Realtor Board of Directors and on the boards of Kendallville’s Economic Improvement District and the downtown group Experience the Heart of Kendallville.
