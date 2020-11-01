LAGRANGE — Kailie Snyder-Farnsworth thought 2020 would be a breakout year for her fledgling LaGrange County Miracle Tree Inc.
Founded by Snyder-Farnsworth in late summer of 2019, the charity was created to mirror the successful and long-running Noble County Miracle Tree, its sister organization. That organization has a history of paring donors with members of the community who are in need, collecting new, unwrapped gifts from throughout the community, and distributing them to area children and their families. The goal is to take care of essential needs first, clothes, boots, shoes, coats, socks and underwear before supplying toys.
Snyder-Farnsworth, who spent part of her childhood growing up in Noble County, said she saw the joy the Noble County Miracle Tree organization brought to others, and wanted to bring that same joy to deserving families in LaGrange County.
After getting her organization up and running last year, Snyder-Farnsworth said her group helped make the holidays just a little brighter for nine families last year, about 26 children in total. While small, Snyder-Farnsworth said it showed the new organization’s potential.
Christmas 2019 was barely over when Snyder-Farnsworth said she already was making plans for the 2020 season, planning fundraising event to grow the LaGrange County Miracle Tree so that it could help dozens and dozens of families throughout the community.
But like so many community-based charitable organizations, 2020 turned out to be the year Snyder-Farnsworth could not imagine would arrive. All her preliminary plans quickly came to a screeching halt when the coronavirus pandemic arrived. Early fundraisers were canceled. Events aimed at raising people’s understanding of the organization were placed on hold.
So Snyder-Farnsworth had to re-imagine how to fund and grow her organization, and so far this year, her work appears to be paying off.
A letter-writing campaign allowed her to discover a handful of new corporate and community sponsors. Working with other organizations already in place in the community, helped her identify and communicate with many families in need. But Snyder-Farnsworth said she knows more children in need are out there. So starting on Sunday, Nov. 8, and again on Sunday, Nov. 15, families in need can identify themselves to the LaGrange County Miracle Tree by visiting the Bliss Dish, 109 W. Spring St., LaGrange, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Those applying for holiday help will be asked to provide proof of LaGrange County residence, birth certificates for each child, as well as proof of income for at least 60 days, or proof of state assistance. Children must be school-aged or younger.
Based on her preliminary research, Snyder-Farnsworth now estimates the need in LaGrange County has tripled this year.
“2020 has impacted so many in so many different ways. We’re gearing up for a heavy Christmas season,” she said, estimating her organization will be asked to help 30 to 50 families this year. That, Snyder-Farnsworth adds, equates to at least 100 children in need.
That means that every penny raised is of the utmost importance this holiday season. This month, the LaGrange County Miracle Tree is teaming up with George’s Taco Stand for its biggest fundraising event of the year. For $11, people can purchase a George’s Famous Nacho Supreme. Orders must be placed by texting 463-6818, and patrons will need to specific whether they want chicken or beef nachos, and specify if those meals should include cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, onion, and sour cream.
All orders must be received by Saturday, Nov. 7. Those meals will be delivered to the LaGrange Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, on Saturday, Nov. 21, and can be picked up between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Payment is due at the time of delivery.
“Every bit of the proceeds that are raised by that are coming back to us,” Snyder-Farnsworth said. “So the $11 for the meal, that’s all coming back to us. We have donors throughout the county that have paid for the food, so that way, every penny raised comes back to the program.”
The LaGrange County Miracle Tree does indeed set up a physical Christmas tree.
In fact, it sets up several around the community. Those trees are decorated with tags that give donors an idea of a need expressed by a child, and give people a chance to make the holiday season brighter for that child in need.
Those trees or tags can be found at the LaGrange County Public Library in LaGrange, the Forest River plant, Hess Funeral Home, the Shipshewana branch of Lake City Bank, the Bliss Dish in LaGrange, the First Presbyterian Church, LaGrange, the Orland Miller Poultry Plant, Huckleberries in LaGrange, Lake Park Industries, the LaGrange Flagstar Bank branch, and the Topeka Pharmacy, Topeka.
Those tags contain a short description of an item needed by a particular child or a family. People are asked to pull one of those tags from the tree, buy that item and return it to the location where they took their tag and place it, unwrapped, in a special donation box. The deadline to purchase and drop off those gifts is Dec. 1
Snyder-Farnsworth also placed monetary donation boxes at businesses around the county. Those include Howe’s Marathon gas station, the Phillips 66 gas station in Howe, and the BP station, also in Howe. Donations also can be made at Huckleberries, the Bliss Dish, LaGrange’s Hometown Restaurant, Ace Hardware in LaGrange, the BP gas station in LaGrange, Car Quest, LaGrange, Hess Funeral Home, the 5&20 Restaurant, Shipshewana, the Landing BP gas station in Shipshewana, and The Howe Restaurant and The Gathering Place Restaurant in Howe.
Snyder-Farnsworth also has created an Amazon Wish list filled with items that children and their families are asking for, filled with toys, to bedding, to household supplies like bandages and Chapstick. That page can be found by visiting the LaGrange County Miracle Tree’s Facebook page and clicking on the link found there. Those donating should make sure the gift’s shipping address is listed as “The Bliss Dish.”
Direct donations like checks can be sent to The LaGrange County Miracle Tree, 200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN, 46761.
Questions about the LaGrange County Miracle Tree and its mission can be directed to Snyder-Farnsworth by calling 585-4234 or by sending an email to lagrangecomiracletree@gmail.com.
