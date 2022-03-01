KENDALLVILLE — East Noble show choirs continued the contest season with strong performances Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
The choirs competed at the DeKalb Invitational on Feb 19. Premier Edition finished second in choreography, with its highest scores of the season.
“We finished second in choreography to Northridge,” said director Chris Mettert. “Our girls were phenomenal!”
As choirs moved into the Indiana State School Music Association competition schedule, schools are grouped according to attendance size. East Noble choirs are competing against any school with less than 1,600 in enrollment.
Knight Rhythms finished fifth behind Northridge, Huntington North, New Castle and Columbia City. Knight Rhythms finished 0.4 points behind Columbia City and received its highest scores ever at an ISSMA competition.
Also competing in the solo competition at DeKalb were Gabe Zimmerman, John Housholder and Courtney Cooper. All three scored in the top 10 in the soloist competition.
The choirs made the long trek to Mooresville to compete in the Spotlighter Invitational on Feb. 25. Premier Edition finished first runnerup in the unisex category and won best vocals, with its highest scores of the year.
Freshman Addison Hampshire was named outstanding performer for her B.O.S.S performance.
Knight Rhythms continued its strong performances with a third runner-up finish. John Housholder was named Outstanding Performer for his performance.
Other vocalists nominated for Outstanding Performer included: Courtney Cooper, Kaley Fisher, Claire Replogle, and Sierra Crump.
The Knights host 17 schools in their own Invitational this weekend. Shows will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and end with Knight Rhythms in exhibition at 9:15 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes all 17 shows.
The choirs return to competition Saturday, March 12, at both Garrett and Columbia City invitationals in a quest to qualify for state.
