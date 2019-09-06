ALBION — Four years ago, a quarter of Noble County’s bridges were in need of replacement.
Now, with a new long-range plan, a successful track record of getting grant funds and more money being set aside in repair funds, the county is making good progress on whittling down that figure.
Shortly after Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith started, the 2015 bridge inspection report showed that 16 of 64 bridges in the county had structural deficiencies that put them in need of replacement in the near future.
With price tags that can range from a couple hundred thousand dollars to sometimes more than $1 million, replacing bridges is no small matter.
But in four years, Noble County has already addressed six bridges and is in the early stages on work for five more. On top of that, two bridges have been eliminated, which will save the money money every time a new countywide bridge inspection report comes around.
Bridges are completely a county responsibility — even those located in the cities and towns fall under the county’s jurisdiction.
Smith said he made forming a bridge plan an immediate priority in 2015, since the big-ticket projects aren’t something the county can simply fund out of its normal road maintenance budget.
“There were several bridges that were in need of replacement and no plans in the works to address them,” Smith said.
The county now sets aside more tax dollars into a bridge replacement and Smith has been aggressive in pursuing state and federal grants to help cover a majority of the cost on larger projects.
In this year’s bridge report, Smith reported to the Noble County Council on Tuesday that no new major problems were identified, which will allow the county to continue working on the existing projects.
“We didn’t add any major projects onto our load,” Smith said. “We’ve done nine bridges in the last five and a half years. Hopefully we’ll get caught up before the next wave of structures is added to the list.”
Since 2015, the county has replaced four bridges.
One bridge, Bridge 6 on Sherman Street in Kendallville, was actually just a series of culvert pipes that spanned more than 20 feet, which technically made it a bridge. The county took those out and replaced them with a single box culvert, which eliminated it from the bridge inventory.
And Bridge 135, a more than 100-year-old steel truss S-curve bridge over the CSX Railroad Line on C.R. 175N, was removed in agreement with the railroad, which agreed to put some funds toward replacement of a similar bridge on C.R. 400E.
The county is also currently replacing Bridge 77 located on C.R. 50W near the Albion wastewater treatment ponds, has another bridge queued up for replacement in November this year, has federal funding in place for a replacement in 2021/2022, has design work scheduled for one bridge in 2020, and is continuing to actively seek grant funds for another more-than-100-year-old bridge.
Smith said the goal is to tackle as many projects now, because the expectation is that several more bridges will need to be replaced in the next 20 years.
Box beam bridges, which make up about 75% of the county’s small bridges, were supposed to last for 75 years, but many structures are starting to develop structural issues at around the 50-year mark.
Those bridges were installed en masse back back in the 1970s in part because they were cheap solutions for small spans. But the box beam design doesn’t distribute loads evenly and corrosion on the beams have been caused them to prematurely age.
“There could be a large amount that come on in the next 10-20 years,” Smith said.
Nowadays, bridge replacement is being highly customized based on the conditions, Smith said. Engineers are looking at the length, span and surrounding conditions to determine what is cost effective but also what is best suited to the terrain and traffic.
“Each bridge is custom built to what fits best there while also looking at life cycle and cost,” Smith said.
