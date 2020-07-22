KENDALLVILLE — Work crews accidentally cut three bundles of phone cables running under Main Street on Tuesday afternoon, causing a widespread phone outage that could linger days or even weeks.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby relayed information after talking with a representative from AT&T about the outage.
On Tuesday afternoon, crews working at the intersection of East William and Main streets in Kendallville hit and severed three "major cables," while boring for ongoing electrical work in the downtown.
The damage caused a widespread phone service outage, including knocking out phones to Kendallville City Hall and the Kendallville Police Department.
Derby said he was told repairs could take "between two days and three weeks" as crews have to individually repair 3,700 pairs of cables, lines that were installed between 1959 and 1962.
"It's an older, obviously an older system. They're not color-coded so they have to repair them essentially one at a time," Derby said.
Phone company crews are in town working and attempting to make the repairs as soon as possible, but time table on restoration of service is open-ended.
An AT&T representative at the scene stated that utility locates in the area were 20 days old and inaccurate, which led to the work crews hitting the buried cable. Crews severed four of six underground lines.
How widespread the outage is at this point is unclear.
The 3,700 pairs of lines could represent 7,400 customers or more, as the lines that were damaged included "special circuits" that could have multiple phone numbers tied to one line such as from office buildings.
The outage could affect both customers who have land lines as well as voice-over IP customers served by AT&T.
The Kendallville Police Department business lines are out, but 911 is still functioning, the city reported in an alert to residents Wednesday morning.
The Dekko Foundation in Kendallville posted to Facebook that its lines are down.
"We apologize if you've been trying to call us. We are presently without phone service, and we've been notified by our provider it may take a few days to fix the issue," the post stated.
Customers with phone service through other providers should be unaffected. Phone lines at The News Sun office in Kendallville, for example, are functioning normally as of Wednesday morning.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.