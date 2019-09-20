AVILLA — To park, or not to park.
That was the question.
The Avilla Town Council hashed over Main Street parking during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.
The council eventually tabled an agenda item regarding an ordinance which would have set a 3-hour parking limit on the east side of South Main Street in the downtown business district.
A property owner, whose wife has a beauty shop on South Main Street, said that a 3-hour limit was pushing things for some services, including hair coloring and setting and permanents.
The discussion grew into concerns the man had with the no parking ordinance currently in effect on the west side of South Main Street.
On July 14, the council changed its parking ordinance, the thrust of which was to eliminate all parking on the west side of Main Street. Council members said the move was a safety precaution, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.
The property owner complained that the issue, which can see traffic backed up from Washington Street to Albion Street on South Main Street, only was a problem during pick-up time. Avilla School requires parents picking up their children to show a number provided to them by the school before their child is dismissed.
That safety measure makes for long lines.
The property owner asked why there was no parking at all on the west side of South Main Street when it is only an issue for approximately 45 minutes per day.
The July 14 ordinance passage eliminated more than a dozen parking spots on that side of the road, Town Manager Bill Ley said.
After much discussion, the town council asked Ley to consult with the East Noble School Corp.’s transportation director to see if the school could possibly ask its parents to use the alley behind the Avilla Town Hall, rather than South Main Street, to form lines to pick up their children.
Also Wednesday:
• The council awarded Fleming Excavating a contract to do work on its new industrial park, including creating an entrance onto S.R. 8. The council received four bids on the project, ranging from Fleming’s low bid of $741,000 to over $1 million.
• The council tabled an ordinance dealing with the improper dumping of materials at its Fourth Street compost site.
The site is meant for town residents to dispose of yard refuse, but officials are finding building materials, mattresses and large shrubs, it was reported at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled town council meeting. And some of what is being improperly dumped is coming from non-locals.
Utilities superintendent Brian Carroll said the town has logged 11 different tree service companies which are using the site. Landscaping companies also have gotten into the habit of dumping large chunks of dirt and similar materials that cannot be composted at the location.
Rome City dealt with a similar issue last year and town council members voted to restrict the service to town residents only.
The Avilla Town Council approved the purchase of two new security cameras during Wednesday’s meeting. Installing the cameras at the dump site could provide legal proof of dumping.
But Councilman Phil Puckett said it would be difficult to determine if a person from another community, for example, was assisting someone in town with cleanup and doing the dumping for them.
“You don’t know who is out here helping someone,” Puckett said. “It’s going to be tough.”
The council took issue with the fine associated with such a violation. In the draft ordinance discussed Wednesday, a first-time offender would have been fined $500.
The council asked if its legal counsel to make changes to the ordinance before it takes up the matter again.
• The council approved Carroll’s request to pay a consultant $24,000 for a wastewater treatment plant study and report. Carroll said such a comprehensive report was necessary as the plant is aging.
• Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills reported that his officers had responded to 197 calls for service in August and checked 1,614 businesses.
The council approved a request from Wills to purchase a clothes washer and dryer for his department, with the cost, including plumbing work performed by the town, not to exceed $2,000.
The council also approved Wills request to put four of his officers through non-lethal shotgun training, which involves beanbag rounds. Wills and Deputy Town Marshal Eric Lawson are already certified and equipped in the non-lethal training.
The cost of training and outfitting the four remaining full-time officers in Avilla would be capped at $2,500, Wills said.
