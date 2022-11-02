KENDALLVILLE — A box of letters, written by Kendallville businessman Guy Swartzlander during his service in World War II, is the basis for the Kendallville Heritage Association’s “Celebrating Vets: Somewhere in World War II,” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. An honor guard ceremony will follow the presentation. Doors open at noon to see the displays.
Jim Swartzlander, Guy’s son, said the shoe box of WW II letters sat in the basement of a Kendallville home until 2000, when Jim began reading them. Jim discovered a first-person account of his father’s war years from 1942 to 1945.
Guy wrote the letters home to his mother, Mabel, in Kendallville. He served in the U.S, Army from Sept. 15, 1942, until Nov. 224, 1945.
The 245 letters, placed in chronological order, reveal a personal story of tour of duty along with world and military history. Jim Swartzlander has preserved his father’s history in a multi-media video, “Somewhere in World War II,” from the letters, researched maps, military documents, photographs, 8mm film and other artifacts.
Swartzlander said the Indiana State Museum is interested in housing his collection, but he would like to share it with the community before it leaves town.
“My goal is to get veterans’ stories out of shoe boxes and on display so our community can appreciate what veterans do, or have done, for this great country of ours,” said. Swartzlander.
A “Celebration of Veterans” is included in the day’s events. All veterans may display artifacts and photographs of their memories and stories from their military service and Honor Flights in a secure setting.
Swartzlander said the heritage association’s goal is to have a display of 100 collections from all branches of the military, all ranks, and all wars. Call him at 260-347-5457 or email celebratingvets@yahoo.com for information about displaying a collection.
