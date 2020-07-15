LIGONIER — The West Noble school board got a glimpse into what education during a pandemic will look like at Monday night’s meeting.
But like many things in the COVID-19 era, the school’s reopening may change at a moment’s notice.
Superintendent Galen Mast took the board through an 11-page document of operating plans for opening day and every day after that.
Staff will report to school Thursday, Aug. 13, with students’ first day on Friday, Aug. 14.
Mast joked that the plan “is only good for tonight,” noting that the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic may require changes on short notice. The plan’s goals are to reopen schools to students and staff in a safe and orderly manner; and to meet the educational needs of each student and family unit.
Key changes for the new school year are:
Length of the school day: Students in grade K-5 will attend school from 7:50 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Dual bus routes will reduce the number of students on each bus daily. Buses will be cleaned between each route.
School week: Students in all grades will attend school Monday through Thursday each week, with Friday as an e-learning day. Fridays will be used for cleaning of all facilities. Teachers will use Fridays to supervise e-learning, plan online and in-class lessons, and collaborate to build curriculum. The extra day without students in the buildings will allow the virus to die on any surfaces.
Cleaning: An additional custodian will work during school hours to clean and sanitize surfaces. Cleaning supplies will be in each classroom, with students and staff preparing the room for deep cleaning by the custodial staff at the end of each school day.
Delivery of service: Families may choose one of two educational models for their students at registration the first week in August. The student will attend school in person each day in the traditional model. The second choice is a virtual model through the newly created West Noble Virtual Academy, which is an e-learning option.
Masks are recommended for students and staff when they are out of their classrooms or when others enter their rooms. They do not need to wear a mask when they are in their classrooms.
Each school building has its own plan tailored to its grade levels and needs. However, some common procedures will be in place at all buildings:
• Grab-and-go breakfasts will be provided in the cafeteria and eaten in classrooms.
• Buildings will have separate locations for the nurse’s office and a clinic for students with COVID symptoms and/or who are being sent home.
• Students will have multiple dismissal times and at separate door locations.
• No pets or cadet teachers will be allowed in buildings. Visitors will not be allowed in buildings without an appointment. Parents picking up their children must remain in their vehicles.
• There will be no field trips, music programs or convocations in any buildings.
Outside of discussing the reopening plan, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Yvonnda Benigar, bus monitor, effective June 30; Lori Miller Phares, high school receptionist, effective July 17; Charms Ness, elementary media center program assistant, effective Aug. 11.
Certified: Jennifer Finlinson, contract increase of 40% for teaching music.
Classified: Joyce Miler, tech support position at $14.75 per hour for 220 days; Amanda Dill, high school special education program assistant at $11 per hour for seven hours per day for 184 days.
Service agreements: Alicia Barlett and Crystal Herrera, curriculum writing for high school Spanish, up to 20 hours are $20 per hour; Danielle Sitts, kindergarten roundup, 21 hour at $35 per hour; Carla Trinklein, kindergarten roundup, 10.5 hours at $32,50 per hour; Brian Shepherd, kindergarten roundup, 21 hours at $35 per hour; Julie Hanna, kindergarten roundup, 17.5 hours at $32.50 per hour; Amanda Custer, kindergarten roundup, 21 hours at $32.50 per hour; Stephanie Borger, kindergarten roundup, 4.5 hours at $35 per hour; Tammi Hicks, kindergarten roundup, 15 hours are $35 per hour; Elizabeth Smith, kindergarten roundup, 10 hours at $35 per hour; Kirstin Alles, kindergarten roundup, 9 hours at $35 per hour; Ty Alles, kindergarten roundup, 9 hours at $35 per hour; Suzie Bodhe, kindergarten roundup, 16 hours at $35 per hour; Donna Risser, kindergarten roundup, 21 hours at $32.50 per hour; Amy Stoner, kindergarten roundup, 21 hours are $12 per hour; Martha Hedges, kindergarten roundup, 6 hours at $13.84 per hour; Chloe McRobbie, high school assistant volleyball coach, $1,773; Jesus Macias, high school boys assistant soccer coach, $1,773; Brandy Pizana, high school girls assistant soccer coach, $1,773; Anthony “Tony” Mast, high school assistant football coach, $2,979; Haley Fulkersn, high school head cheer coach, fall season, $1,130, and winter season, $1,130; Abigail Richards, high school assistant cheer coach for fall and winter season, $1,211; Tim “Buck” Leamon, summer mowing position, $10 per hour.
Other: Brandon Chordas, salary increase of $2,000, effective July 1; Scott Donely, wage increase of $1 per hour, effective July 1.
Volunteers: Uriel Macias, Jonathan Moreno, Ryan Barth and Justo Pedroza, high school boys assistant soccer coaches.
