WAWAKA — For the second time in two weeks, the Noble County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home on Albion Street in Wawaka.
Kendallville, Ligonier and Noble County police served the latest warrant at a home in the 7200 block of North Albion Street at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
David Skaggs, 55, and Kelly Kidd, 27, were both booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary drug charges. Both are expected to be formally charged today.
Police allegedly recovered 19 grams of methamphetamine, controlled substances, marijuana, spice and multiple firearms from the residence.
The Noble County Narcotics Unit consists of undercover officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Ligonier Police Department. The unit also utilizes road officers from the sheriff’s department and Kendallville and Ligonier police departments who have been specially trained.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alex Vice assisted in searching the residence.
Wawaka was the location of a pair of drug busts two weeks ago.
Police served search warrants at 7457 N. Albion St. and 7467 N. Albion St. in Wawaka on Aug. 10.
More than 8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine was allegedly seized in the two earlier raids — enough to get approximately 2,688 people high — police said. Authorities also seized cocaine, marijuana, a gun and what one investigator described as a “significant” amount of U.S. currency.
Arrested were:
• Jay Becker, 58, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary local charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jo Johnson, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, was booked on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Mark DeCamp, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• April Carnahan, 41, of the 2100 block of Wayne Center Road, Kendallville, was booked on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said citizens tips have been invaluable in helping to fight the drug problem.
“They call in and pass the information along,” Weber said. “We look into it.”
Officers then develop cases, allowing the tipsters to maintain their anonymity.
Having three alleged meth houses in a small unincorporated community is a trend police are seeing.
“They’re looking for places that are cheap to live without drawing a lot of attention,” Weber said. “They think they’re not going to be seen.”
The challenge for law enforcement is that the presence of police cars, which is normal in places like Kendallville and Ligonier, tend to stick out in unincorporated towns.
The Noble County Drug Unit has found a way to overcome that obstacle.
Weber said officers are able to use “a variety of different tactics,” to build cases in these areas.
In this instance, the cases were built and Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse signed the search warrant early Tuesday morning.
An undercover detective with the drug unit said the warrants at the three residences on Albion Street were not directly related.
“They were individual targets,” the detective said. “They were individual operations.”
