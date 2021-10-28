KENDALLVILLE — The fire that destroyed the Wash ‘N’ Dry laundromat Wednesday afternoon started when witnesses at the property saw smoke coming from a bathroom in the rear part of the building.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said the first call came around 2:15 p.m. of smoke coming from the rear bathroom.
“There was significant damage to the building. How the fire was started is still under investigation,” he said.
McKinley said, at this time, there was nothing suspicious about how the fire started and the fire marshal is working to speak with all witnesses. McKinley said other fires flared up in the building after the initial report.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night investigating the property.
While the laundromat was engulfed in flames, power in the area temporarily went out due to an electrical power surge at the building.
“It lead to our fire dispatch system temporarily going out and some traffic signals in the city having issues,” he said. “We were able to go a pretty good job communicating despite the outage.”
The fire also caused heavy smoke to billow over the nearby neighborhood as the building burned, but the firefighting effort otherwise remained contained to the the tight property.
Pumper trucks were called in from other towns including Albion and Avilla to help connect water lines to hydrants in the front of the building.
McKinley said they had trouble trying to get access to the rear part of the building and used the trucks to relay water from one hydrant main to another.
“That went very well, we didn’t run out of any water pressure or need any more hose. It was a great team effort overall,” he said.
The building, which is owned by Deb’s Wash N Dry LLC of Angola, was built in 1960 according to its county property record, and measures about 2,800 square feet in size.
