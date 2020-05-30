KENDALLVILLE — Looking northeast from Main and Iddings Streets in Kendallville, someone could think the new Noble County Council on Aging’s senior center looks almost finished.
According to the council’s Executive Director Cherish Smith, that’s true for the outside.
But the inside still needs a lot of love.
“We have no flooring, no cabinets, no insulation,” Smith said.
For a project that’s been through plenty of stops and starts over more than five years of planning, it’s the latest stop. Still, Smith hopes another start is close at hand and wants to have the new senior center open by the end of the year.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic came into full swing and Indiana’s stay-at-home order went into effect, funding for the senior center has almost stopped.
Smith chalks this up to philanthropic organizations’ schedules being upended. Boards hadn’t been meeting and communication has waned with many working from home.
“It’s kind of at a standstill right now,” Smith said.
Funding has temporarily dried up near the end of the project in its third and final phase. Phase one laid the foundation for the building and phase two installed HVAC, electrical and drywall.
Phase three is where flooring gets laid, furniture is hauled in, cabinets are hung and the building gets ready to open. Smith said the project was bid in stages to keep costs low.
The Council on Aging has also put in money it had been saving for about 15 years. To wrap things up to open, Smith said the Council on Aging needs about $135,000-140,000 more, eventually totaling to about $730,000.
Facing a rocky road to completion is something the Council on Aging and Smith have been through before.
Prior to Smith stepping into her executive director role four years ago, the Council on Aging had a different site for the senior center in an old foundry office on Ohio Street.
But after sitting vacant for years and due to further degradation of that facility, the cost of building on that site was more than the Council on Aging could handle at the time, Smith said, so it looked for a new location.
The council also had to return a $500,000 grant it had secured from the state for the project.
“We completely had to switch gears,” Smith said.
That shift was to look at the Main and Iddings location. Max Platt Ford donated the property. The council knocked down the old office building that sat on the corner — it had been damaged years back when a vehicle smashed the side of the structure — but kept the garage in back and has been utilizing it for its Noble Transport vehicles.
The new plans was to add onto that garage facility, which is how the council got to the place where it is now.
Council and city officials broke ground on July 18, 2019, so construction has been in process for almost a year.
Until the new center is ready, the Council on Aging still has to operate out of a two-story home on Cedar Street by Bixler Lake.
The space they have now for activities isn’t convenient or big enough to fit everyone, Smith said.
On euchre nights, tables and chairs set up in the 11-by-20 enclosed porch dedicated to activities don’t leave much room for wheelchairs and walkers.
The new activities area will be 60-by-60, big enough for bingo, euchre and any social distancing measures the senior center will have to abide by.
“The activity area is what I’m really looking forward to,” Smith said.
New, more accessible areas seniors can look forward to in the new center are a separate room for the foot clinic and a technology center.
The future kitchen will help with carry-in meals, which recently, at the Cedar Street property, have been carry-outs because of COVID-19.
Carry-outs aren’t the only way the Council on Aging has been thinking of its clients throughout the pandemic. It’s also continued to help senior citizens make appointments and get groceries through Noble Transit.
Though the past couple of months had been slow, drivers still transported clients, all while sanitizing between each person, keeping a distance and both them and riders wearing masks.
Normally, Noble Transit sees 120 rides per day, but in April, it gave fewer than 200 rides per week.
With doctors and therapists offering more in-person appointments and some going back to work, ridership is starting to climb again.
“It’s really starting to pick up now,” Smith said.
Smith also plans to begin to reopen the current center on Cedar Street for activities next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.