ALBION — Noble County is more ready than most when it comes to handling the effects of a disaster.
On Wednesday, the Local Emergency Planning Committees from Steuben, DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble counties conducted a joint training at Carper’s Farm Supply in Ashley.
The drill was a hazardous material spill, which tested the hazmat teams from the Angola, Auburn and Kendallville fire departments. In the scenario, those departments responded to a large anhydrous ammonia spill, which had created a toxic plume of poisonous gas.
While the 6 p.m. Wednesday drill tested the responses of the fire departments, Noble County practiced what its role could be in such a disaster — housing between 50 and 70 evacuees.
In that part of the training, Noble County’s Community Organizations Active in Disaster group shined, providing much need volunteer manpower and resources to the effort.
Whitley County Red Cross volunteer liaison Martha Trier asked a question — “What about the other counties?”
Similar groups of evacuees were projected to be sent to LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties, but none of those counties have a COAD, though LaGrange County has one in the works.
“We’ll be in a lot tougher shape in the other counties,” Noble County Red Cross liaison David Hockley said. “COAD has connections with other resources.”
In such an emergency involving multiple counties, the Red Cross said it would like to be able to open a temporary shelter within two hours. By four hours, additional resources such as snacks should be on scene.
But what to do in the interim? That’s where the COAD comes into play.
“We don’t want to take your job,” Noble County Emergency Management Agency Director Mick Newton said of the Red Cross. “We just want to fill that gap.”
COAD member Angie Kidd came to the drill armed with a large binder filled with resources, such as where to get food and water for the evacuees.
The other counties will rely more heavily on thinly spread resources from the American Red Cross, according to Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Jackie Borozam. She is the only paid staffer at the Red Cross, and she will be coordinating relief efforts, at least initially, from her office in Fort Wayne.
Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties each have approximately five to eight volunteers.
Not having a COAD in those counties “puts more pressure on the Red Cross,” Borozam said.
Items that had to be hashed out quickly by the Red Cross and COAD included: Where would you house 50-70 people on a Wednesday evening? How would you get into the building? Who would help? How could these people be provided snacks and water?
Shortly after the scenario began, the news came in that the evacuees would need to be sheltered for between three to five days, which brought up the question of how to provide these people with a hot meal and a longer-term shelter.
The group also received news that police were becoming inundated with calls coming in from concerned family members, wondering about the whereabouts and conditions of relatives.
That’s where the COAD also could pay big dividends.
In Wednesday’s scenario, the Red Cross anticipated it would contact East Noble school officials to open the high school as a temporary holding area for evacuees. In all likelihood, a COAD member would be on scene to greet the bus when it arrived. Two COAD members would enter the bus, logging names of those evacuated.
Those names would be passed onto the Emergency Operations Center.
Details from Wednesday’s training were hashed out and then written down into an action plan. That plan will be distributed to multiple agencies for reference in the event a similar incident takes place in real life.
The housing of evacuees wasn’t the only topic addressed Wednesday in Noble County.
In the Noble County EOC, officials worked to notify participating nursing homes in Noble County which could be affected if the winds brought the poisonous gas plume into eastern Noble County. Workers at the EOC contacted the nursing homes, recommending that they shelter in place, closing their outside doors and windows and shutting off their HVAC systems to prevent the systems from sucking in the potentially lethal gas.
A large white board in the EOC, located in the county’s Weber Road office, had lists of the nursing homes potentially affected, and by 6:28 p.m., the actions taken by each nursing home were documented, with a time listed for when each plan was enacted.
The drill did not go as planned. One observer from Noble County sent to the Ashley scene forgot a radio, making contact more problematic. For a time, workers in the EOC struggled with internet connections. There were issues with NIXLE alerts.
“I learned a lot,” Newton said. “And things didn’t go well.”
The missteps in Wednesday’s drill required contingencies to be thought out, and those contingencies will be logged for future use and consideration.
That’s the benefit of such drills, Newton said, a heightened knowledge of what might come up in a disaster that hadn’t been previously thought through.
Hockley said the training was very valuable.
“Some of our people aren’t really experienced, and they need that experience to talk things through,” he said. “We have those discussions now instead of when we (have to act quickly).”
Kidd said it was good for her to see how things would operated in the EOC in a disaster, and it was learned that the COAD should have a representative at the command center to help fill gaps in needed resources.
Anyone interested in joining the Noble County COAD call call Newton at 636-2938.
Anyone interested in joining the American Red Cross can call 800-RED-CROSS.
