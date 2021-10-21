KENDALLVILLE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw campus’ new chancellor finally had the chance to meet with community leaders since taking office in August.
Leaders from the Impact Institute in Kendallville gathered to meet Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson to discuss her vision for the college and northeast Indiana.
“I came here today to meet the community and learn more about who they are and what their needs are,” Barnett-Johnson said.
She said her goals for the event were for attendees to learn more her. This is the fourth meet and greet she has held since becoming chancellor.
She’s hoping to learn the different desires of the community and develop a vision for the college.
“I believe it should not be about what I think our vision should be, but instead more about what the community needs and what the region needs,” she said.
As chancellor, she hopes to identify gaps in areas that are missing and build more learning centers around the region.
She said one of the main issues facing the college is attracting new students into the school.
Colleges and universities across the country have been struggling with enrollment for the past few years and Ivy Tech has been part of that trend.
“Not as many students are choosing to go college right out of high school,” she said. “We find some are choosing to go later in life.”
Hosting meet and greets are a way for the college to get the message out about what it has to offer.
Colleges have begun focusing more on trying to attract non-traditional students, who are people who attend college as students or attend later in life.
She said that attracting non-traditional students has always been part of the mission of the college and that there is always room for growth.
The college has focused on creating new partnerships with businesses in the four-county area and having programs that suit people who work in fields like manufacturing.
“Our school of technology has seen an increase in demand,” she said. “We’ve heard from employers who are desperate for workers.”
She said Ivy Tech offers many different pathways for students as young as middle school age and offer lots of opportunities for high school students in the region.
