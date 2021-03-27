Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Regan M. Calhoun, 26, of the 200 block of South Morrow Street, Topeka, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Thursday by Avilla police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Calhoun was held without bond.
Brad A. Carteaux, 41, of the 900 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Carteaux was held on $2,500 bond.
Maria A. Clark, 27, of the 300 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Clark was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle P. King, 35, of the 58200 block of U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. King was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony J. Laisure, 33, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Laisure was held on $1,000 bond.
Christopher A. Farber, 50, of the 4600 block of East Old Trail Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Farber was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher A. Saboski, 47, of the 300 block of Lovette Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Saboski was held on $1,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.