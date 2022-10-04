Several booked into the Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
John C. Bradley IV, 37, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 685S, Topeka, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and salvia; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Bradley was held on $1,500 bond.
Abednego Hernandez-Lopez, 18, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Hernandez-Lopez was held without bond.
Kenneth M. Meek, 40, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 8 a.m. Wednesday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Meek was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy R. Miller Jr., 29, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Miller was held on $5,000 bond.
Bambi L. Pasztor, 41, of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pasztor was held on $2,500 bond.
Madison L. Rhoades, 19, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Rhoades was held without bond.
Megan D. Watts, 30, of the 300 block of South Widney Street, Saint Joe, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Watts was held without bond.
Alecia M. Jacobs, 34, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies. No further charging information provided. Jacobs was held without bond.
Tyler R. Russell, 24, of the 600 block of East C.R. 1200N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Russell was held without bond.
Chyanna R. Smith, 25, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 100W, Howe, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Daniel J. Sprague, 46, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sprague was held without bond.
Alvaro Castenada, 24, no address provided, was booked at 6:58 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Telma J. Cordova-Rodriguez, 24, of the 200 block of East Fifth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Cordova-Rodriguez was held on $1,500 bond.
Faith R. Ferguson, 46, of the 1000 block of Sunnyside Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ferguson was held on $3,500 bond.
Emmanuel Hernandez, 41, of the 2000 block of East U.S. 6, Albion, was booked at 9:58 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Bonnie C. Hoff, 50, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Level 5 felony. Hoff was held without bond.
Ashley M. Murphy, 38, of the 3700 block of South C.R. 1175E, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Level 6 felony. Murphy was held on $50,000 bond.
Katelynn M. Parmley, 21, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Parmley was held without bond.
Gerardo Reyes, 45, of the 800 block of North Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Reyes was held on $1,000 bond.
Dakoda J. Bontrager, 25, of the 700 bloc of Kelly Street Extended, Rome City, was booked at 9:42 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Daniel J. Bagby, 47, of the 600 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Bagby was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael A. Cochran, 42, of the 8500 block of Popp, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Cochran was held without bond.
Tyrone N. Ternet, 52, of the 100 block of Green Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Ternet was held on $2,500 bond.
Cruz Torres, 36, of the 400 block of Ravine Park Drive, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Torres was held on $2,500 bond.
