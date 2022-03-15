Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Traveon A. Ali Bratton, 37, of the 2500 block of Northway Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bratton was held without bond.
Michele L. Amaya, 42, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Amaya was held on $2,500 bond.
Jordan J. Bronsing, 22, of the 00 block of EMS Lane 25W, North Webster, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Philip Chaffins, 28, of the 400 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was booked at 6:48 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Thaddaeus C. Foster, 21, of the 4200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Foster was held without bond.
Bill M. Pratt, 40, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 5:52 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
John F. Williams, 42, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Williams was held on $2,500.
Amanda M. Price, 27, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Price was held on $2,500 bond.
Stephen C. Reas Jr., 56, of the 500 block of Sadie Place, Garrett, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Friday by Avilla police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Reas was held without bond.
Jose Salazar Jr., 42, of the 600 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Misael Salazar Jr., 32, of the 800 block of North Turtle Run, Churubusco, was booked at 1:03 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
William A. Tallent, 50, of the 400 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor’ and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor. Tallent was held on $2,500 bond.
Brett E. Terry, 32, 2500 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Justin R. Terry, 37, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Terry was held on $2,500 bond.
(Note: No bookings from Saturday morning through Sunday morning were not provided by the jail)
John J. Barr, 62, of the 2100 block of Strater Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Barr was held on $2,500 bond.
James R. Cougill, 57, of the 100 block of East Sixth Street, Michigan City, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Betty A. Grady, 66, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 900N, Rome City, was booked at 6:51 p.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Steven B Krieger, 44, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was booked at 7:37 p.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Jermaine J. Loyall, 39, of hte 1100 block of Rivermet Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Loyall was held on $10,000 bond.
Mallorie K. Minnick, 33, of the 300 block of Mill Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Monday by Noble County police charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Minnick was held without bond.
Amanda M. Price, 27, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Price was held without bond.
Christopher R. Schisler, 18, of the 9600 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Jason L. Taulbee, 44, of the 2800 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided on the warrant. Taulbee was held without bond.
