Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, April 23, through Thursday, April 29, according to jail records.
Amy Bolen, 44, of the 1400 block of Spring Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Friday by LaGrange town police on a temporary custody order. Bolen was picked up by authorities in Noble County.
Jordan Gibbs, 24, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended.
Debbie Ackerman, 52, of the 200 block of South Mountain Street, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of public intoxication.
Brian Schrock, 28, of the 2200 block of North C.R. 1000W, Shipshewana, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of reckless homicide-operating while intoxicated.
James Brown, 40, of the 2700 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Dawn Arnett, 42, of the 100 block of East C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Jackie Griffin, 54, of the 11700 block of East C.R. 525S, Stroh, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kyle Ferrell, 27, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 500S, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a revocation of community corrections.
Jacob Truelove, 31, of the 500 block of East Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
Jason Uittis, 44, of the 4800 block of Trace Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
Tracey Hoff, 26, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 250N, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Hoff posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Timothy Pelfrey, 22, of the 59000 block of Lepley Road, Colon, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Pelfrey posted bond and was released Thursday.
Ricardo Bucio-Cardenas, 18, of the 28300 block of Fawn River Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana. Bucio-Cardenas posted bond and was released Thursday.
Daniel Hicks, 38, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 700E, Howe, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.