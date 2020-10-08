ALBION — Occasionally, two wrongs do make it right.
Less than 24 hours after telling the Noble County Council that income budget tax estimates for 2021 may have been lower than previously thought, Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel got some good news.
Projected revenue from income taxes may be higher than it was in 2020 after all.
Knafel called the readjustment after the initial adjustment “good news for us.”
On Monday, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance had released figures showing Noble County might be expecting less than previously thought as far as income tax revenues in 2021.
The DLGF cited a miscalculation in its own office.
On Sept. 18, the DLGF told Noble County officials it could expect to see $4.242 million in revenues from income taxes into its general fund, an increase for $151,000 from 2020 numbers.
On Oct. 5, the DLGF revised those figures, estimating Noble County would collect $3.683 million in income tax revenue for its general fund.
Instead of having an expected $151,000 more in revenues into that fund, the county, according to the DLGF estimates, would have $408,000 less than it did in 2020.
If that held true, the Noble County Council might have had to make some emergency budget cuts. It also would have affected the estimated money collected by the public safety tax, CEDIT and the county’s homestead replacement.
Now, the DLGF is saying that first mistake might have been a mistake.
“I have received more information on the confusion with the income tax report,” Knafel said in an email to county council members. “Evidently, there are some taxing units in some counties that collect no property tax. These would be small units (townships) that have excess dollars with no need to collect additional dollars for a year or so.
“There are counties within the state that have township names that are the same as some of Noble County townships and there was a mix up on counties and that is where the error occurred. According to information I received (Tuesday) morning — our original figures for income tax revenue would be close to the reporting we received earlier and will be up from 2020. Another update is expected around Oct. 15, and that, according to the state, should be very close to the eventual certification.”
Knafel said she expects the county’s budget to be certified before the end of the calendar year. Last year, the county’s budgeted was certified No. 22.
