KENDALLVILLE— To close the digital gap for K-12 students in Noble County, Mediacom Communication’s Connect2Compete (C2C) program recently helped 50 student families gain low-cost, high-speed internet service. More student families can still be connected to ensure that their students can access online learning from home.
Parents and students have faced new challenges as school districts moved to incorporate remote learning as part of curriculum delivery during a year marked by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. A growing number of families are participating in Mediacom’s Connect2Compete (C2C) program which helps income-challenged families connect to low-cost home internet service.
Currently, 50 student families in Noble County use C2C internet to meet online needs for their children’s education. Communities with Connect2Compete users in Noble County include Kendallville, Albion, Cromwell, LaOtto, Ligonier, and Rome City.
“School leaders continually face difficult decisions as they work to keep students and teachers safe, while also ensuring equity so that all students continue to learn,” said Mediacom’s Senior Director of Area Operations Mike Dickerson.
Connect2Compete is available in all areas where Mediacom delivers broadband service. The main criterion for eligibility is that at least one child in the household qualifies for the free or reduced-price school lunch program.
The flat-fee cost for a C2C internet subscription is $9.95 per month. Mediacom waives all fees associated with installation and modem rental. Participants are not required to sign a contract or pay a deposit.
“Mediacom made a commitment to invest company resources to help low-income families gain the connectivity they need to support their children’s education,” Dickerson said. “Today, in a COVID-19 world, a connection to our fiber-based network is more essential than ever, and our broadband technicians take pride in every installation that brings Connect2Compete to local students in Noble County and elsewhere.”
An online site provides information and a sign-up form: mediacomc2c.com Families can also sign-up by calling C2C service representatives: 855-904-2225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.