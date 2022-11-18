AVILLA — On Oct. 6, a large fire hit a vacation-style home on East Albion Street in Avilla.
Three firefighters from the Avilla Fire Department responded to the call, according to Fire Chief Chad Geiger.
Only three.
“It makes it kind of tough,” Geiger told the Avilla Town Council Wednesday in giving his monthly report.
Geiger said minimum safety requirements call for a minimum of five firefighters to be present before a two-person crew can safely enter a home to fight the fire or provide rescue operations.
Along with the two-firefighter entry team, one firefighter has to operate a fire truck to provide the water. Two more are needed in case something happens and the entry team needs assistance.
Fortunately, no one was at the East Albion Street home at the time of the fire.
Multiple fire departments were immediately paged out to help fight that blaze, part of a new countywide box alarm system which took effect Oct. 1, but it takes precious minutes for those firefighters in LaOtto or Kendallville to report to their station, grab a truck and drive to Avilla.
National Fire Protection Association guidelines recommend that two-in, two-on-standby safety standard, but those guidelines can be broken if lives are in danger. But doing so puts firefighters at an elevated level of danger.
“It’s not optimal,” Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said Thursday. “There is a significant risk. This is where we see injuries, this is where we see (firefighter) fatalities.”
McKinley said can have a tanker, engine and a minimum 4-person crew to Avilla in approximately 15 minutes.
That October blaze was one of the first under the new county box alarm system.
For more than a decade, certain fire calls in Kendallville set up a box alarm system, in which other departments were automatically paged out to assist.
That concept has been brought to all Noble County departments, which will cut response times.
But 15 minutes is still 15 minutes.
McKinley said the box alarm system became a necessity as the number of available volunteers has dwindled.
Avilla has more than 20 volunteers on its active firefighting roster, but it’s difficult to find people available to respond to a call in the daytime, when most volunteers are working their full-time jobs.
Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wills and Deputy Marshal Houser Kris Houser are cross-trained in firefighting and have gear in their vehicles. Both routinely respond when on duty. Geirger said Wednesday. Wills spent 12 hours with him at a recent structure fire.
Avilla Town Councilman Paul Shepherd said Wednesday he was concerned about the response situation, and asked Geiger what steps were being taken to try and boost volunteer numbers. Geiger said the department is in a constant state of recruitment, but volunteers are hard to come by.
In the last four months, there have been 24 instances in which the Avilla Fire Department was toned out to respond, but did not have a single firefighter available to respond. The total number of calls in that stretch was 130.
The Oranage Township Fire Department, among others, has also reported issues with getting adequate daytime responses to emergency calls.
The lack of volunteers has also hurt the Avilla department’s ability to do routine testing recommended by the NFPA.
It has been three years since Avilla has tested its fire hoses, Geiger reported Wednesday. NFPA guidelines recommend such testing be done annually.
Geiger said he does not have enough volunteer availability to do the testing. He discussed an annual quote of $6,700 for a company to test the department’s 1,100-feet of hose and its ladders, but the council did not vote on the issue.
Geiger said the town is currently going through its ISO rating. A town with a low rating means higher insurance costs for businesses and home owners. Things like lack of hose testing and poor response numbers could adversely affect its rating.
Council president Phil Puckett said he did not feel it was appropriate to discuss the fire department’s ability to respond in a public meeting, and shifted the conversation to the next item on the agenda.
