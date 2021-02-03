ALBION — A Noble County couple whose horses were seized in March of last year have been convicted of animal cruelty, according to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Jeremy Clark, 42, and Amanda Philo-Clark, 39, were each convicted of six Class A misdemeanor counts.
A Class A misdemeanor can be punished by up to one year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.
A bench trial was held in Noble Superior Court II on Friday. In an order issued Tuesday, Judge Steve Hagen found both defendants guilty of all charges.
The case is now set for sentencing hearing on Feb. 22.
The animals were cared for, rehabilitated, and adopted to new homes by the non-profit organization Shadarobah Horse Rescue and their volunteers. The state plans to seek restitution for the care and re-homing of the horses seized.
Six horses were seized from the property in the 1400E block of C.R. 400N on March 24, 2020.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department was contacted on March 23, by a woman who called Noble County E-911 Dispatch to report a possible animal neglect case.
Noble County Deputy Whitney Dangello contacted a woman from Knoxville, Tennessee, who stated she runs a thoroughbred horse rescue, and in January she allowed Philo-Clark to adopt a horse named Valuntario.
According to court documents filed in the case, the woman said the horse had just come off the horse track in December for a bowed tendon. The horse was 4-5-years-old and had no other medical issues, according to the caller.
The woman had been called by another resident of the property in the 1400E block of C.R. 400N who told her that the horse was deceased due to neglect.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, Dangello went to the property and received consent to look at the other horses. Dangello noted that the horses were very thin and looked neglected. She then contacted Dr. Shelly Chavis, a veterinarian with the Board of Animal Health.
On March 24, Dangello interviewed a witness who said Philo-Clark had not been caring for any of the horses on the property since December. The witness said Philo-Clark had not checked on the thoroughbred since she had received it.
The witness said there had not been any grain at the residence for the horses since the beginning of March.
Chavis and Dangello returned to the property on March 24. The two received permission to look at the horses and their living conditions.
Jeremy Clark allegedly told Chavis and Dangello that the horses were thin because they were suffering from a respiratory illness. Chavis found no sign of respiratory illness in the animals.
Chavis evaluated the animals, court records allege, “and found all to be in poor condition or in a condition which warranted concern for their care, nutrition and well being.”
A probable cause hearing regarding the seizure of five of the horses was held March 24. An order for the seizure was signed by Hagen.
Later that afternoon, the Shadarobah Horse Rescue sent volunteers to pick up the five horses. Chavis, who was also on hand, was told by a third part that one of the remaining six horses was pregnant and was expected to foal in the next one to three weeks.
Citing that horse’s condition and the lack of a good place to foal, authorities received an addendum to the original order from Hagen and seized the sixth horse and her unborn foal.
