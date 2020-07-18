Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Antonio A. Brown, 24, of the 600 block of Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a previous conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
Rodney E. Duvall, 50, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Duvall was held without bond.
Robert W. Hays, 25, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hays was held without bond.
Jake D. Lucero, 25, of the 300 block of Cook Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Lucero was held on $1,000 bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 20, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ritchie was held on $3,500 bond.
Alejandro F. Velaquez, 21, of the 600 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Velaquez was held without bond.
Skyler A. Woods, 26, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Woods was held without bond.
