ALBION — Authorities allege a Wolcottville man fired shots at police three times during a traffic stop turned police pursuit which ended in far western Noble County Monday morning, according to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The suspect in the incident, Paul Sykes, 30, of Wolcottville, is being held at the Noble County Jail without bond as the investigation being conducted by the Indiana State Police continues. Criminal charges against Sykes will be determined by the Noble and Kosciusko County Prosecutors’ Offices in the next few days.
No one was injured in the incident.
Just before midnight on Sunday, an officer with the Rome City Marshal’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery. Upon his approach to the vehicle, the deputy marshal was fired upon by the driver of the vehicle, but was not struck by the shots.
The suspect vehicle then fled from the scene.
A lengthy pursuit began as the suspect led police from the Rome City area into Kosciusko County, reaching dangerously high speeds. At one point during the pursuit a second round of shots were fired by the suspect.
Eventually, the suspect entered a residential driveway on the Kosciusko County side of Noble County C.R. 1200W and again fired shots at officers. One officer with the Albion Police Department returned fire.
Again, no one was struck by gunfire.
The suspect then was taken into custody.
“This was an incredibly dangerous situation involving multiple police agencies who all performed their duty exceptionally well,” Rome City Town Marshal Paul Hoffman said. “An incident like this reminds us of how dangerous every traffic stop can be.
“Most importantly, the situation resulted in no one being injured and a dangerous suspect in custody,” Hoffman said. “I want to thank the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department, Indiana State Police, Albion Police Department and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department for their help in this case.”
In an unrelated case, Sykes had been arrested Feb. 4 at his home and charged with counterfeiting and check deception after police found counterfeit checks, blank check paper and a counterfeit $20 bill.
Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a weapons complaint made against Sykes, of the 900 block of West C.R. 575S. A report issued by the sheriff’s office said as deputies approached his home, Sykes apparently hid inside the garage. Sykes eventually gave himself up and allowed the police to search his home and car.
The search revealed Sykes, who has a long history of arrests and convictions in both LaGrange and Noble counties — including several felonies — was allegedly in possession of a handgun. They also found what they called a “significant” amount of methamphetamine in his home, a ream of blank check paper counterfeit checks and drug, Police also found a counterfeit $20.
Sykes was placed under arrest and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. He allegedly told police he had passed counterfeit money and checks at businesses and banks in both LaGrange and Noble counties.
Sykes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level A misdemeanor, dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony and check deception, a Level 6 felony.
Members of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in their investigation by members of the Wolcottville and LaGrange police departments.
On June 1, Sykes was appointed a public defender to handle his defense in this case, according to court records.
