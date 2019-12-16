LAGRANGE — Farmers State Bank representatives broke out their large checkbook recently and wrote several checks to help area not for profit organizations.
Farmers State Bank donated $3,000 to help programs in LaGrange, Elkhart and Steuben counties as well a Michigan organizations.
“At Farmers State Bank, our mission is To Make a Difference in the Communities We Serve. At this time of year, with the holidays fast approaching, we felt that supporting the local food banks in our communities would be one way we could carry out that mission. This Blue Button Jean-erosity donation and future donations from the program are made possible by the generosity of our employees”, said Joe Urbanski, President and CEO of Farmers State Bank.
The bank donated $1,000 to the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange and Project Help of Steuben County. It also donated $500 to the Fairfield Food Pantry of Goshen and $500 to the Southern Michigan Food Bank.
Farmers State Bank was founded in Stroh in 1915, and has grown to become one of northeast Indiana’s leading financial institutions and the Home of Blue Button Banking.
