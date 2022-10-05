KENDALLVILLE — Here's a change that fast food patrons may be lovin' — the concrete median on U.S. 6 in from of McDonald's will be shortened.
Westbound drivers who want to pull into McDonald's will now finally be able to do so, or at least, do so without having enter at the exit or illegally drive a short distance in the eastbound lanes to get into the entrance.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said as part of the upcoming repaving work on U.S. 6 in Kendallville, Indiana Department of Transportation crews will be cutting down the length of the median located at the S.R. 3 north junction intersection.
While that median doesn't prevent vehicles from turning left on U.S. 6 when exiting McDonald's, it does prevent westbound drivers from accessing the restaurant entrance.
In order to enter the fast food property, drivers either have to turn into the exit driveway and use a small lane to cross in front of the building, or have to go to the S.R. 3 North intersection and U-turn, entering while driving east on the highway.
The issue wasn't addressed last year when McDonald's tore down and rebuilt in the same spot, as the building kept a similar footprint and the same entrance/exit setup.
Derby said that median is a legacy barrier from when Dairy Queen used to be located on the northeast side of the intersection, where CVS is currently located.
The median was put in to prevent people from stopping to make left turns from eastbound U.S. 6, where they would queue up basically on top of the intersection, as well as also helping to prevent people leaving Dairy Queen from trying to turn left onto eastbound U.S. 6 so close to the intersection, Derby said.
After Dairy Queen moved and the commercial plaza was redeveloped, the driveway that was once there is no gone, but the median has remained since.
The median changes should happen over the next month as INDOT crews roll into town for the repaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.