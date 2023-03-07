Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Mark T. Boger, 22, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dalton J. Gee, 28, of the 700 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Gee was held without bond.
Charles F. Syndram, 59, of the 5100 block of South C.R. 945E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Syndram was released on his own recognizance.
Joe D. Hubbard, 45, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 200S, Albion, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of strangulation (aggravated), a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin C. Simpson, 41, of the 500 block of Rail Side Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Simpson was held without bond.
