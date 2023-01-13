Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Cody M. Fugate, 36, of the 500 block of Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance. Fugate was held without bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 22, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance. No bond information provided.
Kevin J. Hinton, 68, of the 800 block of South Circle Drive East, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided, Hinton was held without bond.
Kamren T Jones, 23, of the 1500 block of Spaulding Road, Fort Wayne, was booked at 4:52 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Macenzie T. Martin, 32, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 1100W, Westville, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ashley N.Roberts, 35, of the 500 block of West Second Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Roberts was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph E. Spillner, 36, of the 2200 block of SouthLima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a court order on two Level 4 felony charges. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jacob D. Campbell, 25, of the 400 block of Kruger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell was held on $4,415.01 cash bond.
Shelby M. Finley, 30, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Finley was held without bond.
Patrick T. Haab, 41, of the 8300 block of West Red Snapper Drive, Kimmell, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B felony. No further charging information provided. Haab was held on $1,500 bond.
Derick W. Lehman, 31, of the 8600 block of North S.R. 9, Rome City, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Lehman was held without bond.
Holly M. Lucas, 37, of the 700 block of South Popular Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Lucas was held without bond.
Tyrone N. Ternet, 52, of the 100 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Ternet was held without bond.
Skyler L. Weigold, 21, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Weigold was held without bond.
Hayden Al-Mohammedawi, 19, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of interfering with a public safety official, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Robert M. Foster Jr., 25, of the 21900 block of West Gardenia Drive, Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Donald E. Fugate, of the 00 block of East Mechanic Street, Shelbyville, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fugate was held without bond.
Michelle A. Gibson, 56, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Gibson was held on $2,500 bond.
Samuel W. Hicks, 33, of the 100 block of Haxstead Crossover, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joel D. Nord II, 45, of the 500 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old. Nord was held without bond.
Amanda M. Price, 28, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Price was held without bond.
Kevin R. Sizemore, 46, of the 10700 bock of East C.R. 400N, Kendallville, was booked at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence related to a court order. No charging information provided.
Allen W. Wilcox, 24, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrest4ed at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wilcox was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.