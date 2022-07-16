Building plans on Elkhart
Township meeting agenda
WAWAKA — The Elkhart Township Advisory Board will meet Saturday, July 23, at 9 a.m. at the township office. 5644 W. C.R. 650N. A new building to serve as a community center and trustee office will be on the agenda.
