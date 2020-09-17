KENDALLVILLE — If you live in Kendallville and you've got junk in your house that you need to get rid of, the next two Saturdays are your opportunity to do it.
For the next two Saturdays, Kendallville has its citywide cleanup days, during which Noble County Disposal will go around picking up large items and whatever else people put out on the curb.
This Saturday, Noble County Disposal will pick up houses on Mitchell Street and and any neighborhoods located north of Mitchell. That includes subdivisions such as Arvada Hills, Orchard Place and Hollybrook Heights.
Next Saturday, Sept. 26, crews will be back to pick up everything south of Mitchell Street, which includes old town neighborhoods east and west of Main Street as well as Country Club Hills and High Pointe Glen.
Neighborhoods and residences outside of the city limits, such as those in Noble Hawk and Cobblestone developments, the far end of South Main Street and homes along U.S. 3 in the Lisbon area aren't included in the cleanup days.
Last year, Kendallville hosted the first curbside cleanup in more than a decade.
It showed, as residents opted to get rid of piles and piles of junk, with haulers carting away about 167 tons. In total, the hauling fees from the two-weekend event cost the city about $20,000.
This year, Kendallville completed its search for a citywide trash hauler that will serve all residences in the city starting in January 2021.
As part of that contract — which was won by Noble County Disposal at an annual cost of $469,106.04 for the first year — Kendallville will have twice-annual cleanup days in the spring and fall.
Although the contract doesn’t start until next year, Noble County Disposal agreed to conduct the curbside pickup this fall.
The event this year will run similar to last year. One complaint city residents had last year was that pickers were coming by and messing up piles at the curb.
The city is advising residents that if people are found illegally dumping items or if scavengers are making a mess to call the Kendallville Police Department at 347-0654.
Items that will be taken
Appliances: No charge for appliances without freon such as water heaters, microwaves, washers, dryers, stoves, etc. A $70 fee will be assessed for items with freon such as air conditions, freezers and refrigerators. Those items must be tagged ahead of time. Tags can be paid for and picked up at City Hall.
Carpets: Carpets should be rolled up and tied with twine. Rolls must be less than 5 feet long and less than 1 foot in diameter.
General debris/building materials: Pile size is limited to what fits in one standard-size pickup truck. Larger piles will not be collected. Lumber must be stacked and boxed or bundled and no longer than 4 feet. Remove or bend down any nails in wood. Roofing materials will be taken in small, manageable amounts. No household waste, plastic bags, railroad ties, chemically-treated lumber, paint, solvents, chemicals or hazardous waste will be collected.
Large scrap items: “Large” is defined as too big to fit in the trunk of a car, such as swing sets, barbecue grills, bicycles, treadmills, lawn mowers, snow blowers, etc. Items should be broken down as much as possible to ensure haulers can take it away. Motorized items must be drained of all gas, oil and fluids before being collected. Tires should be removed from any wheeled items.
Mattresses and box springs: Mattresses and box springs will be accepted and hauled away.
Plumbing fixtures: Tubs, sinks and toilets will be taken. Make sure to drain items before disposal.
Tires: Tires will be taken for a fee and must be tagged for pickup. Fees are $10 for 16-inch and smaller tires without rims; $15 for 16-inch and smaller tires with rims; $15 for 17-inch and larger tires without rims; $20 for 17-inch and larger tires with rims; and $20 for tractor tires. Tags can be purchased and picked up at City Hall.
Furniture: Chairs, couches, sofas, tables, etc. will be accepted. Hide-away sofas should be disassembled or tied down so they do not open when handled by haulers.
Items that will not be taken
Items that will not be picked up by haulers include: Any and all batteries; brush, yard waste, organic materials and household trash; construction items from businesses or contractors; electronics including TVs, computers, printers, stereos, cell phones, monitors, etc.; exceptionally heavy or bulky items such as pianos; hazardous waste including paints, motor oils, solvents, fluorescent tubes and bulbs, propane tanks and household chemicals; recyclable materials such as newspapers, paper items, cardboard, cans, glass or plastic containers; small scrap items, with “small” being defined as being able to fit in a car trunk.
How to dispose of unaccepted items
The Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management district will accept the following materials at its facility at 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, with a fee for disposal: electronics, gas appliances, hazardous waste, non-refillable propane cylinders and batteries.
The Kendallville Recycling and Compost Convenience Center on Wayne Street will accept the following items free during business hours on Tuesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Recyclable materials and brush, yard waste and organic materials.
Kendallville Iron and Metal, 243 Lisbon Road, will accept the following items during business hours: roofing shingles (no asbestos) with a fee for disposal and small scrap metal items.
Eshelman Sand and Gravel, 5999 U.S. 6, will dispose of concrete and bricks, with a fee for disposal.
Noble County Disposal, 1973 E. U.S. 6, Albion, will take electronics including computers, radios, stereos, cell phones, etc. TVs and printers will also be accepted for a fee. Fluorescent bulbs will also be taken for a fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.