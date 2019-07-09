LAGRANGE — Children of all ages are invited to come out to the Maple Wood Nature Center and learn to make sand art. This is a free “make and take” craft taught at the LaGrange County Parks Department property. Sand art lesson will be taught in two session, the first starting at 10 a.m. and the second starts at 2 p.m.
LaGrange County Parks Naturalist Leslie Arnold reminds parents this activity can get messy because it uses food colors, so both adults and children should dress appropriately.
Chess, checkers and dominoes will also be set up ready to play inside the nature center.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. C.R. 100S, LaGrange.
For more information, contact Arnold by phone at 854-2225, or by email at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.