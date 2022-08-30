KENDALLVILLE — A city man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Sunday afternoon on the Weston Avenue side of Sunset Park, according to the Kendallville Police Department.
The victim was 59 years old, according to a news release. Police did not release the man’s name.
At approximately 4:58 p.m. Sunday, a man called police to say he was at Sunset Park and was going to commit suicide, the news release said.
By the time officers arrived, the man had gotten out of his vehicle in the Weston Avenue parking area in the park and had shot himself.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
